Dunbeholden clip hapless Montego Bay

TUCKER, St James — Dunbeholden FC edged last-placed Montego Bay United (MBU) 1-0 on Sunday to maintain their place at the top of the Jamaica Premier League points table.

But Dunbeholden Coach Harold Thomas was not happy with how they played despite their sixth-straight win and 10th of the season.

A goal in first-half stoppage time from Peter McGregor was the difference between the teams, which are at the opposite ends of the table.

Dunbeholden moved to 31 points, while Montego Bay stayed on five.

“I am far from satisfied with that performance today. The win is good, but the performance was very poor,” Thomas told the Jamaica Observer after the game.

The veteran coach was at pains to identify why his team had to work so hard against the team with the worst defence in the competition.

“This is our first long trip in the competition, so I am not sure if that was part of it,” he said, adding that heavy rain at the start of the game should have helped instead of hindering the teams.

Leacroft Lettman, the MBU coach, rued yet another loss, with the goal coming from a set piece.

“Right on the half-time break, we give up a corner,” he lamented, noting the lack of height within his team.

“We have to come off the mark and press those balls,” he added.

Overall, he said there was progress.

“We showed some presence today, and we are working on the transition and organisation in the defence and it is bearing fruit,” he said.

Dunbeholden FC got off to a good start and had two good scoring chances in the first 10 minutes. A ball hit MBU defender Nevan Turner and was headed to goal, but goalkeeper Davonnie Burton was alert to the danger in the third minute.

Four minutes later, Burton was off his line and out of his penalty area heading the ball away to safety as Molynes threatened again.

McGregor thought he would have opened the scoring in the 17th minute when he bore down on Burton, but the MBU custodian was equal to the task and blocked the point-blank effort.

Dunbeholden's leading striker Atapharoy Bygrave should have scored in the 36th minute when he was allowed time on the edge of the MBU area, but missed the far right corner of the goal by inches.

Just when it appeared MBU would survive the half unscathed, McGregor, who had won the corner, rose unchallenged to head home from about four yards out.

Teams: Montego Bay — Davonnie Burton, Renardo Wellington, Nevaun Turner, Renaldo Wellington, Giovannie Reid, Ricardo James, Tavin Shaw, Rasheed Brown (Shandee Brooks 83rd), Shaquille West (Courtney Allen 55th), Devarow McKenzie (Odane Nish 56th), Leonardo Fogarty (Kristoff Murray 67th)

Subs not used: Peter Sinclair, Fabian Forbes, Christopher Gibbs

Booked: Allen (60th), Brown (70th), Shaw (85th)

Dunbeholden — Damion Hyatt, Shaquille Dyer, Fabian McCarthy, Shaun Dewar, Atapharoy Bygrave (Deandre Thomas 72nd), Dwayne Smith (Odane Samuels 67th), Peter McGregor, Saneeki Burton, Clayon Pusey, Nickoy Christian, Shaneek Powell (Zhelano Barnes 81st)

Subs not used: Ronaldinho Small, Romario McPherson, Craig Gayle, Taniel McKenzie, Ande Dyce, Rodave Murray

Booked: Pusey (58th), Christian (65th), Dewar (65th), Samuels (72nd)

Referee: Daneon Parchment

Assistants: Ojay Duhaney, Nicholas Anderson

Fourth Official: Damion Coombs

Match Commissary: Tracey Reid