Dunbeholden Coach Smith pleased with strikers in keen St Catherine derby

SOMETIMES derby games don't provide the type of excitement that is anticipated but that cannot be said about the Portmore derby which saw Dunbeholden beat Portmore United 3-2 on Monday night at Sabina Park.

The game provided everything. There were five goals, end-to-end action, and an opportunity for either team to win — with the decider coming late in the game.

For Dunbeholden's Assistant Coach Ricardo Smith, the response of his players during the 90 minutes was exactly what was needed.

“Portmore put up a real good contest; I thought we handled the pressure well. We gave up two goals that we could have prevented but, we faced the challenge and we came out victorious.”

Peter McGregor scored a brace on debut for Dunbeholden, putting his team ahead twice in the first half and justifying his acquisition, according to Smith.

“We felt isolated with the one striker early on in the season so we, as coaches, ...decided that we needed to get a second striker and we gambled, and it paid off. Coach Harold knew him and knew what he was capable of. We went all out for him because we saw his potential and we saw it on the field today,” he reasoned.

The first goal scored by McGregor was a thing of beauty that had Smith gushing after the game.

“It was really good, a striker's goal, a poacher. The cross was in the box and he made sure he was there.”

Atapharoy Bygrave was the man again for Dunbeholden, securing the victory for his team as he has done so many times before this season. For Smith, it has now become almost routine.

“We know what he is capable of, we know what we are going to get from him, but it's just how he works in training. Everyday he is in front of the goal kicking and heading the ball so it's going to pay off, because he is doing the work.”

The win allowed Dunbeholden to rise to the giddy heights of second in the league, an opportunity they let slip before earlier in the season.

“We spoke about it before we came here. Winning this game, we are going to be in second position. A lot of times we got these chances to jump to second, third and sometimes fourth — and it's either we drew the game or we lost.

“The game against Arnett Gardens, we were going to go second [place] and we lost the game and dropped back down to fourth — but they made amends today [Monday].”

With just two games left to go in the first round, Dunbeholden are now one point behind the leaders Waterhouse on 19 points and one above former league leaders Mount Pleasant and Arnett Gardens, who are locked on 18 points in a tightly bunched top four.

