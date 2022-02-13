Dunbeholden face mighty Mount Pleasant; Champs Cavalier tackle tricky Harbour View

Dunbeholden FC returned to winning ways on Monday when they carved out a 1-0 over Molynes United but will face a much-sterner test when they take on a rampant Mount Pleasant FA in a third- versus second-place game in the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) at The University of the West Indies/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence starting at 1:00 pm Sunday.

Mount Pleasant have won their four games so far this season, averaging almost three goals a game and were in second place behind Waterhouse on goal difference until the team from Drewsland were upset 2-0 by Molynes United on Saturday.

Dunbeholden were not at their best when they clipped Molynes on Monday, but anything less than their best today could see them being put to the sword by a Mount Pleasant team with a single focus of “winning the next game”.

It is a sentiment echoed by Coach Wally Downes and his players. They refuse to look beyond the next game and so this next game will be the same mission, same plot, same story line, “beat who is in front of us”.

Downes was given the freedom to draft the players he wanted during the last transfer window by the club owner Peter Gould and he has done a brilliant job in strengthening the squad that has looked imperious so far.

With the chance to go three points clear at the top now a strong possibility, expect the team from St Ann to be ready to go from the first whistle.

Dunbeholden themselves are an ambitious club, and if they are to win the JPL, they must win games like this. Their performance today will show whether or not they intend to be real contenders this season.

There were reports of indiscipline in the squad at Dunbeholden before the game on Monday, but Coach Harold Thomas will be hoping that a fully focused set of players will report for duty today as they can go level with Waterhouse with a win.

The second game sees champions Cavalier on five points in fourth place go up against Harbour View on four points in sixth place.

Both teams have had a patchy start to the season and will be looking to get some form of consistency going.

The champions have won two and lost two with their last win coming last time out. They will be looking to build on the 1-0 win over Humble Lions against a Harbour View team that could only manage a 2-2 draw with Arnett Gardens.

The return of senior players to the line-up proved a boost for Cavalier, and Technical Director Rudolph Speid will be asking his players to push on from there.

Ludlow Bernard was hopeful when his team scored their first win on match day three, but another draw following on that win would have put a dent in his optimism.

Both teams will be hunting a win today, which should make for an open and engaging contest between young players blessed with speed and filled with attacking intent.

There has been an average of about three goals per game since the start of the season and that average could be maintained by this contest.

— Dwayne Richards