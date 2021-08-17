Dunbeholden hold Tivoli in entertaining 1-1 stalemate

Tivoli Gardens and Dunbeholden extended their unbeaten runs after playing out a 1-1 stalemate in a keenly contested Jamaica Premier League (JPL) encounter at TYhe University of the West Indies (UWI) JFF-Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence yesterday.

Romaine Bowers gave Tivoli Gardens an early ninth-minute lead, but Atapharoy Bygrave (45th+2) scored what might arguably be the goal of the truncated season to earn Dunbeholden a share of the spoils.

With the point, Tivoli Gardens, who are now four games unbeaten, remain in sixth on 10 points, same as the St Catherine-based Dunbeholden, who inched up to seventh on the back of a three-match unbeaten run.

Having had 12 goals scored across the four games leading up, coupled with the fact that both Tivoli Gardens and Dunbeholden are riding high, there was heightened expectation that this contest would have capped off Matchweek eight in fine style.

And it did for the most parts.

Though the teams were unable to separate themselves in the end, they did provide some amount of entertainment, particularly in the first 45 minutes.

The first 15 minutes went in favour of Tivoli Gardens, who were quick out the blocks as they camped out in Dunbeholden's quarters. The West Kingston team had their first effort on goal in the fifth minute when Rushane Thompson slipped by a defender and fired in a pass to Bowers, whose right-footer came back off the left upright.

Tivoli continued to exploit the weaker left-hand side of Dunbeholden's defence and were duly rewarded with the go-ahead goal four minutes later.

It started when Devroy Grey darted inside, leaving Andre Dyce flat-footed, before releasing a stinging left-footed drive that was parried by custodian Damion Hyatt, but only into the path of Bowers, who made no mistake from close range.

They continued to apply pressure in a decent passage of play and almost extended the lead in the 13th minute when Thompson burst through two defenders on his way to goal, but his final effort was charged down by Hyatt who left his line well.

When Dunbeholden finally got some reprieve, they too went about parading their attacking prowess, and they would have had the equaliser in the 20th minute had it not been for the face of Davin Watkins in goal for Tivoli Gardens.

That play was started by Kemoy Atkinson charging down the left channel before whipping in a weighted cross to Bygrave, whose shot slammed into Watkins' face and sailed over the crossbar.

And Dunbeholden thought they had a penalty five minutes later when Shevan James seemingly fell inside the area by Tivoli's Captain Barrington Pryce, but their appeal was ignored by referee Steffon Dewar.

However, that would matter little mere seconds before the break. With literally the final kick of the half, Bygrave spotted Watkins off his line and rifled a spectacular right-footed effort from close to the half line that swirled through the air and lodged in the top right-hand corner of the goal.

Though failing to maintain the same level of intensity on the resumption, both teams had their fair share of chances to snare all three points, but neither was able to capitalise.

Tivoli Gardens, in particular, created a few good chances in the latter stages through substitute Jermaine Johnson, but the veteran's best effort in the 86th minute was kept out by his teammate Earon Elliott, who got into the way of what would have been a sure match-winner.

Teams: Tivoli Gardens — Davin Watkins, Barrington Pryce, Kemar Flemmings, Horatio Morgan (Tommy Lawrence 67th), Shavar Campbell, Devroy Grey, Rushane Thompson (Jermaine Johnson 67th), Anthony Nelson, Tkiven Garnett, Odean Pennycooke, Romaine Bowers (Earon Elliott 67th)

Subs not used: Justin Dunn, Dasha Satchwell, Steve McQueen, Andre Smith, Asperellia Alexander

Booked: Morgan (35th), Pryce (90th+3)

Dunbeholden FC — Damion Hyatt, Andre Dyce, Shevan James, Nickoy Christian, Romario McPherson, Kemoy Atkinson, Shakeen Powell, Mark Miller, Kimoni Bailey (Dawyne Smith 49th), Atapharoy Bygrave (Craig Gayle 89th), Saneekie Burton (Rondee Smith 76th)

Subs not used: Odean Daley, Dijion Grant, Deshawn Plunket, William Benjamin,

Booked: None

Referee: Steffon Dewar

Assistant referees: Kioney Denton, Ricton Archer

Fourth official: Doyen Tummings

Match Commissary: Lascelles Logan

— Sherdon Cowan