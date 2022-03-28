Dunbeholden keep win streak going with Harbour View win

Dunbeholden Football Club registered their fourth win on the trot after clipping Harbour View 1-0, while their St Catherine neighbours Portmore United stunned Mount Pleasant Football Academy 2-0 to move into a play-off position for the first time in the 2022 Jamaica Premier League (JPL) season, powered by Digicel.

Dwayne Smith's second goal of the season, which came in the 90th minute, was enough to send Dunbeholden to the top of the standing — even for 24 hours — on 25 points, two ahead of Waterhouse (23 points), who is scheduled to face third-placed Arnett Gardens (21 points) on Monday.

Meanwhile, Chevoy Watkins (65th) and Keny Charleston (86th) got the job done for Portmore United in the feature contest of the double-header at Drax Hall in St Ann on Sunday.

Portmore United with their win jumped to 14 points, relegating Harbour View to seventh on 13 points, while Mount Pleasant remained in fourth position on 19 points.

After playing out a goalless first half, both Dunbeholden and Harbour View showed more fight on the resumption with the St Catherine team in particular consistently knocking on the door, creating a few half chances in their probe for the go-ahead goal.

Harbour View also had their fair share of chances, but failed to maintain their composure in front of goal.

However, just when the game seems headed for a stalemate, Dunbeholden eventually got the breakthrough when the ever-reliable Nickoy Christian picked out Smith in the box and the substitute did well to control, before firing a right-footed shot into the top left hand corner leaving custodian Anthony Bennett flat-footed.

They almost found a second in time added as poor defending opened the door for Peter McGregor to unleash a stinging left-footer which took a deflection off Ajeanie Talbott and rocketed off the left upright.

The feature contest also yielded a goalless first half, but Portmore United came to life after the break and inevitably found the lead five minutes past the hour mark.

Emelio Rousseau's weighted cross was met by Watkins, who rose higher than the others to expertly head home.

They later doubled the lead when a quick counter-attack by Jevick McFarlane sent Deandre Cunningham down the right channel and the defensive midfielder cheekily chipped a cross to Charleston, who made no mistakes from deep inside 18-yard box.

Mount Pleasant had an opportunity to pull one back when Gawain Austin handled the ball inside the danger area, but Benjamin Williams in goal for Portmore United, guessed right to deny Sue-Lae McCalla in time added.

Sunday's results

Dunbeholden FC 1, Harbour View 0

Mount Pleasant FA 0, Portmore United 2

Monday's games

5:00 pm: Humble Lions vs Molynes United

7:30 pm: Waterhouse vs Arnett Gardens

*Both games will be played at Sabina Park

— Sherdon Cowan