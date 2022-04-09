Dunbeholden mustn't get carried away, insists Thomas

Dunbeholden FC have been a model of consistency over the last five game weeks in the Jamaica Premier League (JPL), winning five from five to go two points clear at the top of the table on 28 points from 12 games.

They are now two points clear of second-placed Waterhouse FC and four points clear of third-placed Arnett Gardens, who have been teams closest to them in terms of form.

Since their 1-2 loss to Arnett Gardens in match week seven, when they had a chance to break into the top two in the league but failed to do so, the Harold Thomas-coached team have gone on a five-game win streak, that includes them keeping three clean sheets.

Thomas has welcomed the consistency shown by his team, which he says is down to the way they prepare in training.

“We have worked that way in training, so we anticipate in the game that we will carry through the same level of consistency.

“Apart from that, there is a yearning to succeed, to do well, that the players have put in that is helping them.”

However, the experienced coach is urging his players not to get away with where they are in the league at the moment.

“If we can keep the focus and remain consistent and don't get carried away and think that there are minnows and big teams, because in the second round every team comes at you very hard.

“So we want to get that message to them that all the teams are going to come at you, and we have to be prepared for that, prepared to get some ugly wins and some good wins.”

Thomas is convinced that the club ethos will prove to be enough for them to remain in contention for the rest of the season.

“Our conviction is to play good football and see where that takes us, and we are confident that it will take us into the top half of the table. That is our plan,” he maintained.

Dunbeholden's last three wins have come by a 1-0 margin, and while he is happy with their defensive performance, Thomas has raised concerns about the rate of conversion in front of goal by his players.

“We have been a bit disappointed in that we are winning by 1-0, when in fact we are creating numerous chances. Our conversion rate has to be better. It is something that we have to work on, but we are thankful still.”

He has also charged his players to be there at the end of the regular season to ensure that they will be in the shakeup for the play-offs.

“We have to maintain this. After the type of start that they have given us, we can't expect anything less,” he argued.

A key component of the consistency now being shown by Dunbeholden is the arrival of striker Peter McGregor during the transfer window.

“Peter has brought a great work ethic to the team. He plays numerous positions on the field, so he is able to compliment other people.

“If a midfielder is out of position, you will see Peter drifting back, and he plays wide. His primary role is a central role, but you see him in wide areas also. So he brings a lot of work ethic to the team, not to mention his qualities and mentality,” Thomas gushed of his new signing.

Their leading scorer Atapharoy Bygrave, who got his first national call-up during the last international window, drew a rare blank in their 1-0 win over Vere on Monday night, and Thomas puts it down to the difference in approaches at the club level and the international level.

Bygrave plays as an out and out striker for Dunbeholden in the Premier League, but had a different role under Paul Hall when he played for the Reggae Boyz.

“The challenge is, after the national call-up, we have to reintegrate him into the team, and we are in the process of doing that now. This is not normally how we play him as a striker, but in other options in other teams, they may require him to play a particular role, but in our team, this is not how we play him.

“It is normally one touch, two touches, getting in behind the defenders, but that is not what we saw, but it is understandable. We have to reintegrate him for our team,” Thomas said.

Dunbeholden have a glorious chance of extending their winning streak to six games as their next fixture will be against bottom-of-the- table Montego Bay United on Sunday at 3:00 pm at West Pow Park.