Dwyer happy with fast 100m at G C Foster Classic

FORMER Commonwealth Games champion Rasheed Dwyer celebrated the return of the G C Foster Classic with a nippy 10.14s (+1.5m/s) to win the Men's 100m at G C Foster College of Physical Education and Sport on Saturday afternoon.

The Sprintec athlete, who trains at the same venue, led home his training partner Kardian Goldson of G C Foster College who established a new personal best of 10.19s, taking it down from 10.35. Emanuel Archibald of Ricketts PC was third in a season's best 10.28s.

The wind had been gusting all afternoon but miraculously calmed down just as the senior men took to the track to compete.

“I was a little bit worried about the wind but it died down at the perfect time, so I'm very happy with that 10.14s. It's my second race for the season; I am very pleased,” said a smiling Dwyer.

“I have been training very well, I have good training partners, so I am not surprised.”

But even with this good time so early in the season the 33-year-old Dwyer intends to take things in stride, ahead of what is set to be a long and competitive season.

“I am not going to get ahead of myself. I want to definitely run a lot faster so I am just going to keep humble and work hard,” he said.

He has had his fair share of injuries and says it is par for the course for anyone involved in the sport of track and field.

“Once you are doing track and field you have to have injuries, unless you are very slow. And even the persons who are not fast, they still have injuries.

“Injuries are a part of the game so I just have to deal with it.”

With two major championships being a part of the calendar this year, Dwyer says he will be ready when the time comes.

“At my age I am very mentally ready and focused so trials is just a stepping stone.”

Dwyer credited his training partners for helping to get him into such good shape so early in the season.

“My 200m training partner is Brandon [Rodney] from Canada and my 100m partners are Oshane Bailey and Kadrian Goldson, so I have good surroundings.”

Dwyer was happy for Goldson, who enjoyed a massive day on his home track.

“He was actually beating me in training so I knew that he had it in him,” Dwyer said.