Eagle One takes flight in Labour Day feature

In a bold front-running effort, Eagle One, under a well-executed ride from Dick Cardenas, created a mild upset by defeating his more fancied rivals in the $1-million Labour Day Trophy feature over seven furlongs (1,400m) at Caymanas Park yesterday.

The four-year-old American-bred bay gelding, who was sent off at odds of 16-1, just held on in the finish to beat former Caribbean Sprint winner Another Bullet (Robert Halledeen) and the improving Excessive Force (Oshane Nugent) by three parts of a length in the three-year-old and upward Overnight Allowance event.

The Jason DaCosta-trained Eagle One, after a couple of strides leaving the starting gates, shot to the front and held the lead ahead of Extruder (Paul Francis), Another Bullet and Universal Boss (Phillip Parchment) down the backstretch.

Running the half-mile (800m) turn, Eagle One tried to slip the field but was harassed by Another Bullet and Universal Boss entering the straight. Cardenas kept his mount well-balanced in deep stretch and Eagle One found enough to hold on to the win in the end.

Meanwhile, owner PJK Team, trainer Ian Parsard and jockey Omar Walker combined to win two races on the nine-race programme. The team won with Dejae's Boy in the third race and Peking Cruz in the seventh race.

Dejae's Boy won by a short head over seven-and-a-half furlongs (1,500m) in a time of 1:33.3, while Peking Cruz was a 7 ¼ length winner going five furlongs (1,000m) round in a time of 0:59.3.

Racing continues on Saturday.

— Ruddy Allen