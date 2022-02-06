Eagle One soars in Eileen Cliggott Memorial Trophy race

Despite the impressive win by the Carlton Waston-owned Eagle One in the $1.5-million Eileen Cliggott Memorial Trophy feature event, it was the combination of trainer Gary Subratie and jockey Dane Dawkins who stole the spotlight on the 10-race card at Caymanas Park on Saturday.

Subratie, the current leading conditioner, saddled three winners, while Dawkins, also the current leading rider, booted home a brilliant four-timer.

Subratie and Dawkins teamed up to win three races — Pharoah It is, Olde Wharf and Heavenly Glitter in races six, nine and 10, respectively.

Pharoah It is was a 2 ¼-length winner ahead of stablemate Sencity and Weekend Jazz in the Restricted Allowance 111/1V event over six furlongs (1,400m). The race ended in a time of 1:14.1.

Going seven furlongs (1,400m) in a three-year-old and upward Optional Claiming ($400,000-$300,000) spread, Olde Wharf easily defeated rivals by a length and quarter in a time of 1:30.0. Olde Wharf won ahead of Kingswood and Subbie.

The crowning moment for Subratie and Dawkins came in with Heavenly Glitter, who easily won the four-year-old and upward Restricted Allowance V event by 6 ¼ lengths. Heavenly Glitter won ahead of Fake and Avenging Angel in a time of 2:00.2 for the nine-furlong and 25-yard event (1,820m). Dawkins' other winner came aboard the Dennis Pryce-trained Acreo in the day's fifth race.

Meanwhile, Eagle One, under champion jockey Anthony Thomas, produced a dazzling display to defeat rivals by 5 ¾ lengths in the Open Allowance/Graded Stakes contest over six and a half furlongs (1,300m).

Racing in second position at the off behind Nuclear Noon, the Jason DaCosta trainee Eagle One travelled smoothly down the backstretch even as he lost one spot to third place when Father Patrick moved up on the inside rails to take up the running after the first furlong and a half.

Eagle One looked to have the race wrapped up tightly in the bag when he went in serious chase of Father Patrick leaving the half-mile (800m) and pulling alongside the speedster at the top of the lane.

In a matter of strides, Eagle One put the race to bed, streaking clear in the last furlong to win decisively in a time of 1:19.3. Father Patrick finished second ahead of Nuclear Noon (Robert Halledeen), who finished third.

The secondary feature — the $920,000 Eight Thirty Sprint over five furlongs (1,000m) straight — was won by Rupunzel, trained by Phillip Elliott and ridden by Dane Nelson. The three-year-old bay filly won going away by a length and three quarters ahead of Another Wave (Shane Ellis) and She's Fantastic (Omar Walker) in a time of 59.3.

Nelson later fell from his mount Big Argument during the running of the eighth event and was stood down for the remainder of the day.

Racing continues on Sunday with nine races. Post time is 12:35 pm.

— Ruddy Allen