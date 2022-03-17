Easy access to tickets for World Cup qualifiers

The Government of Jamaica has approved new protocols which will see Reggae Boyz fans finding it easier to purchase tickets for the two final World Cup Qualifying games at the National Stadium at the end of the month.

Jamaica are due to tackle El Salvador next Thursday at 6:05 pm and then Honduras six days later on March 30 at 8:05 pm. Between those fixture, the Boyz will fly to Toronto to face Canada on March 27.

For the Jamaican home games, “fans will be asked to show their vaccination card or preferably their digital vaccination certificate, along with a Government-issued identification card”.

Tickets go on sale at the offices of the Jamaica Football Federation today to next Thursday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm each day.

Importantly, tickets will be on sale at the National Stadium's ticket office from Monday, March 21 to game day.

Only the Grandstand will be available for $3,000.