Edwards holds slender lead over Clayton in heptathlon

Edwin Allen's Amoy Edwards and Hydel High's Gizel Clayton were separated by 16 points after the first four events in the heptathlon that started on yesterday's fourth day of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Championships at the National Stadium.

After four of the seven disciplines were completed, Edwards, who was sixth in 2019, led with 3,060 points, followed by Clayton on 3,044, with Vere Technical's Amanda Thrue, who was 12th in 2019, on 2,925 points in third place, Calleisha Chance of Holmwood Technical was next on 2,696, then Crystal Walker of Alpha Academy in fifth place on 2,495 points.

The event will end today with three more disciplines — the long jump, javelin throw and the 800m run.

Despite winning just one of the four events, compared to Clayton's two, Edwards has been consistently amassing points, winning the shot put with 11.60m to earn 635 points but her largest output came from the 100m hurdles where she ran 14.50 seconds to collect 909 points.

Clayton started with a bang setting the heptathlon hurdles record with a time of 14.13 seconds (-1.2m/s) for 960 points and also won the 200m in 25.19 seconds (-2.9m/s) for another big haul of 869 points.

Chance was the other winner on the day, taking the high jump with a clearance of 1.62m for 759 points, the same height as Edwards.

