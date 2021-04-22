Tina sizzles

Defending champions Edwin Allen High School led comfortably in the girls' section after day one of the Central Athletics Championships being held at G C Foster College.

After 30 events scored, Edwin Allen, who are on 293 points, led St Jago High, who are in second place on 237.50, by 55.5 points.

Hydel High (209), Holmwood Technical (115.50) and Vere Technical (103) complete the top five ahead of today's final day.

St Jago High were the first school to win a gold medal on the day when Rushell Johnson took the steeplechase Open in 7:20.63 minutes. Sanyae Gibson of Edwin Allen was second in 7:28.10, while Samantha Price of Holmwood Technical was third in 7:29.56.

The 100m for Class Four athletes like all other flat events were run as a timed finals and the second gold medal won on the track also went the way of St Jago as Poshanna Blake took the event in 12.44secs ahead of Marrian Crossfield of Vere Technical who was second in 12.57secs, while Toniann Allen of Edwin Allen was third in 12.60secs.

In Class Three, Camoy Binger followed her teammates to snag the gold in 12.03secs as St Jago made it three gold medals from as many events. Shemonique Hazel of Hydel was second in 12.07 while Bryana Davidson, also of St Jago, was third in 12.12secs.

Tina Clayton then grabbed the first gold medal for champions Edwin Allen winning the Class Two 100m in 11.39secs ahead of Brianna Lyston of Hydel High in 11.44secs. Tina's twin sister Tia, was third in 11.60secs. All of the top three in Class Two ran faster than the top three in Class One.

Brandy Hall won gold for the champions when she took the Class One 100m in 11.73secs. Shenese Walker of Hydel was second in 11.78secs, while Shakeira Bowra of St Catherine High was third in 11.78.

Abigail Campbell of Ferncourt High continued her impressive showing in the 400m when she took gold in Class Three in 56.90secs. Shevaughn Thomas of Vere Technical was second in 57.46. Sasha Hemmings of Hydel was third in 57.72secs.

Oneika McAnuff of Hydel was the class of the field in Class Two as she decimated the field to win in 53.83secs, while Kacian Powell of Edwin Allen was a distant second in 56.59secs. Third went to Briana Duhaney of Holmwood Technical in 56.85secs. McAnuff registered the fastest time for the 400m for the girls on the day.

Annalee Robinson of Vere Tech was first in Class One in 55.16secs, Shianne DaCosta of Hydel was second in 55.29secs, while Danielle Deer of Holmwood, who ran a bad tactical race out of lane seven, was third in 55.39secs.

Edwin Allen scored crucial points in the other middle-distance events on the day as they swept the 1500m.

They took first and second in the 1500m Class Three, as Rhianna Gayle was first in 4:51.75 minutes, while Sushana Johnson was second in 4:54.63. Ashara Frater of Vere was third in 4:57.41.

In Class Two, Rickeisha Simms was first in 4:45.81 while Kishay Rowe of Spalding High was second in 4:49.23. Jodyann Mitchell of Holmwood was third in 4:56.32.

Rushana Dwyer signalled a return to form when she took Class One in 4:49.48. The St Jago pair of Sancia Smith (4:50.96) and Alesia Douglas (4:52.92) were second and third, respectively.

Edwin Allen won the 4x100m Class Four in 47.94, Vere Tech were second in 49.52 and St Catherine High third in 49.56.

Hydel won the 4x100m Class Three in 45.96, St Jago were second in 46.94 and Edwin Allen third in 47.09.

Hydel were also winners in Class Two in 45.15, St Jago High were second in 47.38 and St Catherine High third in 47.75.

Edwin Allen they took Class One in 45.47. Hydel were second in 45.65 and St Jago were third in 46.04.

The 1600m sprint medley went the way of Holmwood who won in 4:12.01 ahead of St Jago High (4:12.99) and Edwin Allen (4:30.88).

In the field events, Roxene Simpson of Clarendon College won the Class One girls' discus with 45.81m. Cedrick Williams of Holmwood won the Class Two equivalent with 49.43m, while Shamoyea Morris of Edwin Allen won the Class Three version with 35.91m.

Kayla Davis-Edwards of St Jago won the Class One shot put with 13.67m, while Rochele Salmon of Edwin Allen won the Class Two with 15.23m.

Jayla Williams of St Jago High won the Class Four high jump with 1.55m. Deijanea Bruce of Edwin Allen was the only record breaker on the girls' side when she erased the old mark of 1.68m set by Anishaka McDonald of Vere Tech with a best of 1.70m to take the Class Three event.

Annishka McDonald was a winner in Class Two with a best of 1.80m, while overwhelming Class One favourite Shantae Foreman duly obliged with 1.80m.

The Class Four long jump went to Rihanna Chambers of St Catherine with 5.12m. Shemonique Hazel of Hydel took Class Three with 5.59m, Serena Cole won Class Two with 5.94m, while Class One went to Velecia Williams of Hydel with 5.82m.

The javelin Open went to Jamora Alves of St Jago High with a distance of 40.85m.