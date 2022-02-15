Edwin Allen dominate Western Relays

ANGELS, St Catherine — Edwin Allen High swept all seven relay races for high school girls at Saturday's 43rd staging of the Western Relays at G C Foster College of Physical Education and Sport as they ramped up preparations for the upcoming Boys' and Girls' Championships.

Kingston College won four of the seven high school relays but Jamaica College dethroned them as the 4x800m champions, setting the only meet record on the day as Excelsior High and Herbert Morrison also got wins.

Teams from G C Foster and Sprintec dominated the clubs section of the schedule, which was cut almost in half as the organisers were forced to reduce the number of people inside the venue in compliance with the Disaster Risk Management Act.

Meet Director Ray Harvey said they exceeded expectations after returning from a one-year break due to the novel coronavirus pandemic which forced the cancellation of last year's meet.

“Today turned out better than we expected,” he said.

“There were quite a few hurdles that we had to cross including having to wait a long time to get the final approval from the authorities, the loss of our former main sponsor, and then getting the teams who might have made other arrangements,” Harvey explained.

Michael Dyke, the head coach of Edwin Allen, was pleased with what he saw.

“We pretty much came here today to see where we are as far as the relays were concerned. Some of the girls would be running for the first time for the season as well and this was a good outing for us, and Western Relays has always been that meet where we use it as our benchmark to see where we are,” he said.

Dyke said given they had started training “a bit later than usual” he was encouraged by what he saw.

The Clayton twins, World Under-20 gold medallists Tina and Tia, were on a second 4x400m team.

“We thought it was a good opportunity to get in some work for them and so that was a bit of training for them,” he said with a laugh.

Not everything was as smooth, he admitted.

“There is some work to do and we saw where we still need to get better, but we will get it done and we will be ready when the time comes.”

For the second time in three stagings Edwin Allen swept all four sprint relays, running 44.31 seconds to win the Class 1 race and beating Bustamante High (48.52).

The Class 2 team clocked 46.82 to beat Holmwood Technical (47.06) and Vere Technical (47.44). The Class 3 team recorded 46.70 seconds, beating Holmwood Technical (47.76) again in a close battle, while Vere took third with 48.28. Edwin Allen's Class 4 team ran 48.90 to beat Vere Technical (50.40) and Holmwood Technical (51.14).

Despite just two teams — Edwin Allen and Holmwood — lining up for the start, the high school girls' 4x800m race was one of the most exciting. After Holmwood opened up an almost 100-metre lead after the first two legs the Edwin Allen team slowly reeled them back in on the third, with Rushawna Dwyer handing over first to Jessica McLean who ran away to win in eight minutes 48.57 seconds to Holmwood's 8:49.86 minutes.

The Edwin Allen A team also won the 4x400m in 3:42.48 minutes, beating Holmwood (3:46.98) and Vere Technical third in 3:51.83 minutes.

The Frankfield, Clarendon-based school won the sprint medley relay with a time of 4:04.59 minutes, easily ahead of Holmwood (4:08.98) and Vere Technical (4:28.84).

The Jamaica College (JC) foursome of Khandale Frue, J'voughnn Blake, Omarion Davis and Handal Roban ran 7:36.76 minutes to break the record (7:38.64) set by a Kingston College (KC) team in 2019, and ironically the exact time KC ran for second place on Saturday.

Kingston College led early but could not hold off JC who were running the only event of the meet to bring the curtain down on the day.

The exertions from winning the sprint medley earlier might have taken away from Kingston College as they ran 3:32.41 minutes to beat Vere Technical (3:39.13).

Excelsior High, who had won the Class 1 4x200m in 2020, upset Kingston College in the 4x400m. The team of Jahmani Smith, Reule Campbell, Daniel Wright and Malachi Johnson ran 3:12.02 to edge the defending champions (3:12.70), with Lacovia High third in 3:23.55.