Edwin Allen hunt seventh-straight hold on girls' crown

Edwin Allen High School will start the defence of their girls' title when the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships gets under way today at the National Stadium at 9:00 am.

Sixty-eight girls' teams with 464 athletes, by far the fewest-ever for the event in decades, will be going after points in the latest Champs to be held, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic which caused uncertainties and stoppages to the season after last year's event was cancelled outright, two weeks before it was set to go.

Not counting last year's cancelled championships, the Michael Dyke-trained team will be going after a seventh-straight hold on the title and eighth in nine stagings, but will be wary of the threat from Hydel High, who fell short by a scant seven points in 2019 with former champions St Jago High and Holmwood Technical also expected to play their parts.

With the Government giving the go-ahead for the event only in the last six weeks or so, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the top coaches all said their preparations had been hampered to varying degrees, and some were still unsure what to expect.

While they may disagree on many things, the top coaches all agree that this year with the spectre of the novel coronavirus pandemic hanging over everything, the chance to participate in Champs took greater precedence than trying to win.

In an interview earlier this week, Dyke, who was busy making last-minute preparations for the trip with his team from Frankfield to Kingston, said for the first time in many years, he had not given any thought to a points total that they would be aiming for.

Keilando Goburn, head coach of the of St Jago High girls' team, told the Jamaica Observer, “We are just grateful for the opportunity, right now it is opportunity over outcome, in terms of being contenders. We don't know, as there have been so many variables this year; the dynamics have changed and right now we are just happy that the students will get an opportunity to compete as they did not get one last year, and half a loaf is still better than none.”

Corey Bennett of Hydel High said, “Just being able to compete is what is truly important for us this year,” a sentiment echoed by Holmwood Technical's Dave Anderson: “I am very happy that Champs will be held.”

With all being said and done, however, it is Dyke's 59-strong army that is expected to march away with the most points and the trophy come Saturday afternoon, and he agreed. “Barring any unforeseen mishaps or serious injuries, we should win.

“Based on what we saw coming from the qualification series, we think we have what it takes to defend our title; we will be well-represented in all areas in all the classes.”

Dyke said, while he can't see any perceived “weaknesses”, he thinks his middle-distance and field events athletes will give them the edge.

Like all the other programmes, Edwin Allen's preparations were affected by the stop-and-start nature of the season and the suspension of training, as ordered by the Government. “We started in late October but we were not able to train continuously due to the protocols, and the stopping and starting has also caused some injuries as well,” he said.

Goburn said his preparation was “a roller coaster ride; this year is far from what we are accustomed to.

“Basically everyone had a challenge trying to adopt to the new normals. We had to have several sessions to decrease the numbers that could be in one place at any time; parents were tentative in sending out their children.”

He added: “There were a lot of conspiracy theories going around and nobody knew what the truths were, so we had to deal with all of that, but it was tough this year, preparation was tough and some of the children didn't start preparing until January, some February, and some started coming out after the JAAA Qualifying series started, so preparation was not the best.”

He said the all-round strength of his team was what they were depending on. “No one area is dominant as none got the opportunity to prepare fully, and as a result we are expecting every area to try to pull their weight or hold their own. It's championships; there are thrills and spills, some will rise and some will fall, and we are hoping more will rise than more will fall.”

Despite the suddenness of the cancellation of Champs last year and the effect it had on his girls, the expectation for this week, he said, was that St Jago could be expected “to give a good account of ourselves. We are still deflated from the cancellation from last year; we had basically thrown everything we had into the preparation for Champs 2020 and to be told two weeks before that it was off, it took us months to get over that, but at the end of the day we have a history and reputation to preserve, so we will do well.”

While he said winning was “always on the forefront of our minds”, he said they had to make the shift in mindset this year that there was more to Champs than just winning. “I have been advocating from the get go when we restarted competition that it has to be opportunity over outcome. The outcome this year is not as important as previous years; right now the opportunity takes precedence over the outcome.”

Goburn added: “I am extremely elated that we are having Champs this year. Last year I would have been happy even if there was a modified version; we still have some persons who were unable to get scholarships from last year, not a lot, but the cancellation of Champs definitely affected some persons. Fortunately for us, most of our girls were already signed but we had some who were not top-tiered who college coaches wanted to see to solidify scholarships and that did not happen, so I am elated that this year they will get the opportunity.”

Bennett shot down the idea that they would be contenders after their close call two years ago. “No, I don't think we are genuine contenders for the title this year,” he said. “I believe a good points target for us would be somewhere in the region of 200 to 220 points. I believe we are able to finish third this year with that points total.”

Hydel's preparation he said “was very inconsistent for obvious reasons. The start/stop season made it very difficult to plan the training programmes and its progression. I believe we were able to prepare some areas a bit better than some due to the fact that we really received some much-appreciated cooperation from some parents while some parents, understandably, decided not to send out their children,” he said. “Overall, I am satisfied with approximately 70 per cent of the team's preparation while the other 30 per cent is woefully behind in their preparation.”

Bennett says while he believes the strength of his team will come “mostly in our sprints and hurdles. We do also have some strength in the horizontal jumps”, adding that expectations are that they will be competitive. “We definitely will be aiming to get out there to perform at our best while still having some fun.”

He was happy that the event was being held. “I am really overjoyed and thankful that our junior athletes will be given the opportunity to participate at Champs this year, but at the same time I am mindful of the risks involved in keeping it. I pray that every athlete, coach, manager, journalist, event official, and everyone involved in the staging of Champs 2021 will do their best to observe the required protocols and will all experience an incident-free Champs.”

Anderson said he expected Holmwood to be in the top five and not necessarily in the top three, “so our target is to get over 200 points and finish in the top five”.

With all they had to go through he said they had started training “very late, about mid-January and a bit more organised in February. We also are operating at a 60 per cent of a normal team capacity”.

He was unable to say where the team's strength was. “We will get some good performances across the board. Our fans and supporters can expect some all-round quality performances from the team this year to compensate for the cancelled meet last year.”