Edwin Allen High dominated the high school girls' section of the 45th Gibson/McCook Relays as the event returned after a one-year break at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Kingston College and Jamaica College, meantime, shared the honours in the boys' races.

Up to press time Saturday, Edwin Allen won three relays, setting one of the two records, while Kingston College won three relays and Jamaica College two in front of a sparse crowd who had to brave a cold drizzle.

The small turnout was a disappointment and it was attributed to problems with the technology that was used to screen fully vaccinated supporters, who it was said were frustrated at not being able to access the first meet that was held in front of a crowd since March 2020.

Despite the technological glitches, it did not take long for the first record to go as the Edwin Allen girls Class One 4x100m team smashed the meeting record, running 43.37 seconds to retain their title in the first race of the day.

The team of Serena Cole, Tina Clayton, Brandy Hall, and Tia Clayton broke the old time of 44.48 seconds, beating Hydel High (44.40 seconds) and St Jago High (45.50 seconds).

The time was faster than the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association Champs record of 44.17 seconds set in 2014.

Edwin Allen also won the class four race in 48.39 seconds, beating Hydel High (48.78 seconds) and Immaculate Conception (49.25 seconds).

Hydel High won the class two race in 44.62 seconds, ahead of St Catherine High (46.25 seconds) and St Jago High (47.08 seconds).

St Jago High were the Class Three winners in 45.71 seconds, finishing ahead of Hydel High (46.45 seconds) and Holmwood Technical (46.98 seconds).

St Jago High boys created an upset in the Class One 4x100m relays as they snatched victory at the finish line, overtaking Jamaica College to win in 40.26 seconds.

St Jago trailed in the early legs, but a storming finish from the anchor leg runner saw them edge Jamaica College who were second in 40.40 seconds; St Catherine High, third in 40.50 seconds; and Kingston College, fourth in 40.71 seconds.

Calabar High won the Class Two race in 42.19 seconds, edging Kingston College (42.26 seconds) with St Jago High third in (43.03 seconds) as Jamaica College failed to finish after a good start.

Kingston College won both the class three and four races. In class three, the team of Nyrone Wade, Taj-Oneil Gordon, Courtney Kinlocke, and Necko Reid ran 44.36 seconds to beat Calabar High (44.93 seconds) and St Jago High (44.94 seconds).

In class Four the Kingston College team ran 45.99 seconds to win, beating Jamaica College (46.41 seconds) and St Jago High (47.41 seconds).

Racers Track Club ran a world-leading 38.89 seconds to win the men's clubs/institution 4x100m.

The team of Zharnel Hughes, Oblique Seville, Miguel Francis, and Ashanie Smith held off the Sprintec team to beat the previous world best 39.56 seconds set by a Sprintec team at the Western Relays at GC Foster College two weeks ago.

On Saturday, Sprintec was second with 39.19 seconds and GC Foster third in 40.02 seconds.

Sprintec won the women's race in 44.99 sceonds, beating Mt Elite (47.69 seconds).

Holmwood Technical set the other meet record, running 3:55.77 minutes to win the high schools girls' Sprint Medley Relay.

A strong anchor leg run saw Holmwood Technical overhaul the St Mary High team that led most of the race as they beat the previous record 4:01.82 set in 2018 by Hydel High.

St Mary were second in 3:57.43 and Edwin Allen third in 3:59.39, also under the old record, with St Catherine High fourth in 4:01.28.

Jamaica College held off Kingston College to win the boys' race, running 3:30.83 minutes to 3:31.53, with Calabar High third in 3:38.40, just overtaking Cornwall College (3:39.22).

Edwin Allen added the 4x200m open, running 1:35.91 minutes to win the event well ahead of Immaculate Conception High (1:38.36) and Holmwood Technical (1:39.44).