Edwin Allen shot-putter Young sets seasonal targets

ANGELS, St Catherine — Christopher Young might have gone on to be a top football player and might even have been a part of the Edwin Allen team that won the ISSA Ben Francis Knockout title in January, his school's first major football title.

As fate would have it, though, one day he went to the school's playfield in Frankfield, Clarendon, and instead of keeping his eyes on the football, he got distracted by one of the female track and field athletes, and the trajectory of his life changed.

No, it was not that kind of fairy-tale, as they did not fall in love and live happily ever after. In fact, she hardly noticed him, but now he can laugh when he tells the story, even while admitting “it was a bit embarrassing”.

The lanky 19-year-old has now shifted his eyes to a different prize: The gold medal and meet record in the Class One boys' shot put at the upcoming ISSA GraceKennedy Boys' Champs in April. But he will have to do a lot better than his failed efforts to woo his former teammate.

The record 20.65m was set in 2017 by former Petersfield High athlete Kevin Nedrick, but Young has also set his sights on the Carifta Games, Penn Relays and a spot on the team to the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia in August.

The boys' Class One throws at Champs this year are expected to be as deep as they have ever been, and with the likes of Calabar High's Kobe Lawrence and Denz Simmonds, as well as his own teammate, Trevor Gunzell, Young, who was second last year, will have his hands full.

The affable Young, however, threw down the gauntlet at the JAAA/Puma Development meet at GC Foster last week with a massive 20.20m heave to win the event, catapulting him to the top of the World Athletics Under 20 ranking, overtaking Lawrence's 19.61m throw almost a month prior.

The throw, coming in the final round and coming after two foul throws, is the second-best ever by a Jamaican behind Nedrick's national record 20.95m also set in 2017 and saw him move ahead Ashinia Miller-20.15m, Warren Barrett- 19.97m and Lawrence-19.61m.

Additionally, at the GC Foster meet, he was second in the discus throw with another big personal best 61.41m, seventh-best of all time by a Jamaican and ranked third in the world this year.

Young, who is built more like a football player, says a combination of starting to lift weights seriously for the first time, a change in mindset and his coach, former Edwin Allen Champs winner Demar Gayle, were the factors behind his dramatic improvement this year.

Midway the competition at GC Foster last week after he had improved his personal best from 18.30m at the end of last year, to 19.42m on his first throw then 19.79m, Young told the Jamaica Observer he had big plans for Champs this year. “I plan to go for the Champs record,” record he said matter-of-factly.

He said he had added to his training routine this year.

“I just started lifting weights this year [and] I never liked it before, but Coach sat me down and told me that if I was going to take this thing seriously I had to do more work.

“I am getting stronger and better. I know that I still don't look like a thrower being so slimly built, but I am getting better,” he said with a laugh.