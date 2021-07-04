Eight Jamaicans line up for Sweden Diamond League today

Fresh from her heroics at last weekend's Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association's (JAAA) National Senior Championships, Shericka Jackson will line up in the women's 200m at today's Wanda Diamond League meet in Stockholm, Sweden.

Jackson, the World and Olympic Games 400m medallist, shocked many with two personal bests — 10.77 seconds in the 100m and 21.82 seconds in the 200m, both for second behind Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Eight Jamaicans, including World champion Tajay Gayle, and discus thrower Fedrick Dacres, and intermediate hurdler Leah Nugent, who both competed at the Oslo meet last week, are down to take part as they continued their preparation for the Olympic Games.

Jackson will go into the race with the fastest time this year and is expected to get her biggest challenge from American Morolake Akinosun who has a season best 22.44 seconds and the Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou.

Gayle, who won his second national title last weekend, will get tough competition from a of Cubans Juan Miguel Echevarria (8.38m) and Lester Lescay-Gay (8.12m), while South Africa's Ruswahl Samaai could also feature.

Gayle has a season's best 8.27m and it took an 8.23m effort to win last week.

Commonwealth Games and Pan-American champion Danniel Thomas-Dodd will be in a tough shot put competition where five women have thrown over 19.00m already this season, led by Portugal's world number four Auriol Dongmo with 19.75m.

The veteran Valrie Adams of New Zealand and Belarus' Aliona Dubitskaya have both thrown 19.65m to be tied for fifth while the Jamaican champion is in 11th place with a season best 19.26m set about a month ago.

Dacres will hope to continue his steady progress and is also in a tough competition where he will face the top two throwers in the world, Daniel Stahl of Sweden and Kristjan Ceh of Slovakia.

Dacres has a season best 66.01m set in early June and threw 62.60m in Norway last week.

World number six Janieve Russell will join Nugent in the women's 400m hurdles where they will go up against American Shamier Litter who surprisingly failed to make her Olympic team, but has run 53.12 seconds already this season, and Femke Bol who lowered her Dutch national record to 53.33 seconds in Oslo a few days ago.

Russell ran her season's best 54.07 seconds while winning the JAAA National Senior title last week, while Nugent ran 54.98 seconds for third.

Kemar Mowatt will contest the men's 400m hurdles and will try to match strides with the inform Brazilian Alison dos Santos who ran a national record 47.18 seconds in Oslo and was second to Norway's Karsten Warholm who set a world record 46.70 seconds.

Mowatt's training partner Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands is also scheduled to run and could be a contender for a podium place.

Natoya Goule, who ran a season' best 1:57.84, practically on her own last week, will contest the women's 800m where she will face Cuba's Rose Mary Almaza-Cuba who has a season's best 1:56.42 and American Kate Grace who has run 1:57.60.