El Profesor suited for Millard Ziadie Memorial Cup

With the condition and distance quite suitable to his style of running, the Patrick Lynch-trained El Profesor looks the likely choice to win the $1.05-million Millard Ziadie Memorial Cup feature event on the nine-race programme at Caymanas Park Sunday.

The three-year-and-up Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance contest is expected to be an interesting race from start to finish as the likes of Ras Emanuel and Alexa's Lodge should bring the fight to El Profesor. If both Ras Emanuel and Alexa's Lodge live up to expectations, a tight and exciting finish could be on the horizon.

The race is positioned as the seventh event on the card with a post time of 4:00 pm. First race is at 12:15 pm.

El Profesor returns from a break of 43 days following a second-place effort over six and a half furlongs (1,300m), a neck behind American-bred Eagle One. El Profesor, with the field holding no terrors, has a chance of regaining ground, and with the distance not an issue , this gelding cannot be left out of the winning reckoning. Dane Nelson will ride.

Ras Emanuel, despite his 10 years, has been in imperious form, especially in his last three outings. He finished third behind Go Deh Girl and Race Car over five furlongs straight seven days ago to give further evidence of his well-being.

Ras Emanuel is equally effective on the round course and has a glorious opportunity of earning his 10th career victory. Omar Walker has been called upon to do the riding honours for trainer Peter Mcmaster.

Alexa's Lodge, from the barn of Robert Pearson, has not raced in 84 days but left us with good form in her two starts at this level in November of last year. Alexa's Lodge is suited by the distance, and although she may need time to find her true self again, she is a talented sort who can win this.

Of the other runners in the eight-horse field, Dunrobin and Generation seem to be the ones that could put in good efforts.

Dunrobin has not tickled the eyes in a long while, and at age nine,might have seen better days, yet in this small field could go home with a small slice of the cake.

Generational is an in form colt who was not disgraced when he raced in Overnight for the first occasion on January 30. Then, Generational finished fourth behind Secret Identity going the same distance as tomorrow's race. Generational looks certain to hit the board.

Ones to watch:

Race 1) Tocatbetheglory/Queen Adele/Fearless Vibe

Race 2) Bern Notice/Santorini/Classical Orb

Race 3) Sencity/Tomohawk/Iamacitizen

Race 4) Uncle Vinnie/Inspired Miracle/Drummer Boy

Race 5) Contractor/Mamcita/Smokery Topaz

Race 6) Kingswood/Mamasharondarling/It's All I

Race 7) El Profesor/Ras Emnauel/Alexa's Lodge

Race 8) Prosecco/Alexa's Dream/Oldkingcole

Race 9) Mila's All That/Lacrimae/Aotheer Wave

— Ruddy Allen