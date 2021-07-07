Elaine bounces back with impressive 100m win

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah scored a big morale-boosting win over World Champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce as the two Jamaicans clashed in the women's 100m at yesterday's 11th staging of the Istvan Gyulai Memorial, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet at the Bregyó Athletic Center in Székesfehérvár, Hungary.

Thompson-Herah ran a season's best 10.71 seconds (0.6m/s), just off her personal best 10.70 seconds set in 2016, scoring back-to-back wins in Europe after a win in Italy on Saturday.

The Olympic double-sprint champion was one of three Jamaican winners at the meet as MVP TC teammates Shericka Jackson won the 200m and Stephenie-Ann McPherson took the 400m event.

After finishing third in both the 100m and 200m at the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) National Senior Championships two weeks ago, Thompson-Herah has bounced back, breaking the meet record 10.99 seconds set by fellow Jamaican Veronica Campbell Brown in 2015.

Fraser-Pryce, the double-sprint winner at the Jamaican championships and world leader in the event, was second in 10.82 seconds with Marie-Jose Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast third with a season best 10.86 seconds.

A third Jamaican, Natasha Morrison, was seventh with 11.24 seconds.

Jackson, who won back-to-back Diamond League events, beat World Championships silver medallist Shaunae Miller-Uibo of The Bahamas for the first time in their long rivalry, dating back to the juniors with a solid 21.96 seconds (-0.3m/s) run, breaking Miller-Uibo's meet record 22.18 seconds set in 2019.

Miller-Uibo, who had not lost in the half lap event since 2017, was second with 22.15 seconds and World Champion Dafne Schippers of Holland was third in a season best 22.70 seconds.

McPherson, who broke the 50.00-second barrier for the first time at the Jamaican Championships, won her first race in Europe this season, clocking 49.99 seconds to easily beat American Wadeline Jonathas (50.70 seconds) and Holland's Lieke Klaver (51.23 seconds).

Janieve Russell ran a season's best 53.68 seconds for third in the women's 400m hurdles as Holland's Femke Bol (52.81 seconds) and American Shamier Little (52.85 seconds) had another close battle for the title.

Ronald Levy was fourth in the 110m hurdles, running 13.25 seconds (-0.1m/s) as world leader and second fastest man ever Grant Holloway of the USA won with 13.08 seconds.

Spain's Orlando Ortego was second in 13.15 and Sergey Shubenkov third in 13.19 seconds, both season's best times.

Britany Anderson finished fifth in the 100m hurdles race, running 12.80 seconds (0.2m/s) as world leader Jasmine Camacho Quinn of Puerto Rico won in 12.34 seconds, beating Elvira Herman of Belarus with 12.67 seconds and American Gabrielle Cunningham (12.75 seconds).

Fedrick Dacres, who is coming off an injury setback, continued his gradual improvement by throwing 65.08m for third in the men's discus throw, in his third competition in just over a week.

Sweden's world leader Daniel Stahl won with 67.71m, a full metre ahead of second-placed Andrius Gudzius of Lithuania who threw 66.71m.

Kemar Mowatt finished fifth in the men's 400m hurdles in 49.69 seconds as Turkey's Yasmani Copello won with 48.35 seconds, American Amere Lattin was second in 49.06 seconds and Germany's Constantin Preis third in 49.19 seconds.

Nigel Ellis was sixth in his men's 200m race in 20.73 seconds (-1.1m/s) while Rusheen McDonald was seventh in the men's 400m in 46.79 seconds.