Elaine takes second-place run in Poland with a smile

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah had to settle for second place in Tuesday's women's 60m final at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series ORLEN Copernicus Cup in Torun, Poland, after running a season's best 7.04 seconds, third best in the world.

Poland's world leader Ewa Swoboda used her bullet start to win in a meeting record 7.03 seconds, but the Jamaican said she was satisfied with her performance.

“It most definitely helped me, because I still tried to hold my drive phase,” she was quoted to have said by the World Athletics website.

“It was wonderful to compete with her, she is doing great indoors. I am grateful to have raced with her today and I am really happy with my performance,” Thompson-Herah said of Swoboda who will go into next month's World Indoor Championships as the favourite to win gold.

Swoboda, who is unbeaten all season and who had run her world- leading and national record 7.00 seconds at the Orlen Cup in Lodz on February 11, got off to a brilliant start; while Thompson-Herah, who looked relaxed through the race, stormed back over the second half of the race but just failed to catch the Polish athlete.

Another Polish runner Pia Skrzyszowska was third in a personal best 7.14 seconds.

Earlier in the first round, Thompson-Herah, who had won in Birmingham on Saturday in 7.08 seconds, had won her heat easily in 7.14 seconds while Swoboda had won her heat in 7.06 seconds.

“I'm so very happy,” Swoboda was quoted to have said. “I still can't believe that I raced against Elaine Thompson-Herah and that I won against her. It was a pleasure to compete with her. Wow.”

Meanwhile, Olympic Games relay medallist Roneisha McGregor was seventh overall in the women's 400m, running 53.06 seconds as Holland's hurdles specialist Femke Bol won in a season's best, world-leading and meet record 50.64 seconds, just off her personal best 50.63 seconds.

