Elders Corner book final spot in Community Domino Easter League

Title favourites Elders Corner have booked their place in the grand finale after defeating Dilston All-Stars 166-141 in the Winners Community Domino Easter League competition at Rae's Water Store in Waterhouse last Thursday.

It was a good start for both teams in this crucial encounter as they exchanged blows frequently during the first half. However, at the interval, it was the home team, Dilston All Star, that had a 75-74 lead over the visiting Elders Corner team.

As expected, on the resumption, changes were made, and they reaped rich success for the Elders Corner team. The Elders Corner were in brilliant form and kept their scorer very busy while their opponent's scorer remained idle for long periods during the game.

The pair of Rohan “Ninja” Surgeon and Omar “Boysie” Lester ensured that the Elders Corner team maintained their lead to the end of the match, comfortable 25-point winners at the end.

However, Dilston All-Stars have the opportunity to join Elders Corner in the final, but they have to overcome a determined Largie Road All-Stars team in the two-leg, semi-final match. The first leg was Sunday, April 3 and the return leg will be played on Sunday, April 10. Both games will be played at the Rae's Water Store, starting at 6:30 pm both evenings.

The winner will play in the finals scheduled for Easter Monday, April 18, against Elders Corner.

“Domino is fun and what we have here is pure fun. The players are enjoying themselves and we are happy for that as it is peace and love all round. The domino games are very exciting and also it is a tool that is use to bring people together in one place to have fun,” Humbert Davis, first vice-president for NADB, told the Jamaica Observer.

— Ruddy Allen