England crush Hungary in World Cup qualifying

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AFP) — Rampant England eased past Hungary in Budapest yesterday with a second-half four-goal barrage that propels Gareth Southgate's men toward qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after a tie marred by abusive fan behaviour.

After a first half bereft of shots on target, Raheem Sterling broke the deadlock with a clipped shot 10 minutes into the second period before a pair of headers by Harry Kane and Harry Maguire soon after and a late Declan Rice strike sealed a 4-0 win.

England had struggled to break down the deep-lying Magyars but the second-half goal haul meant they easily passed their first test since losing the Euro 2020 final to Italy on penalties.

The Three Lions now have a maximum 12 points from four games, five more than second-placed Poland who beat Albania 4-1 yesterday and who host England in Warsaw next Wednesday.

As England supporters were not able to make the journey, over 60,000 home fans strained to create a hostile atmosphere in the Puskas Arena for the visitors.

Before play began the England players took the knee to highlight racial injustice, and were met by cacophonous booing despite calls from Hungary coach Marco Rossi before the game for fans to behave.

After his goal plastic beer glasses were also launched by fans toward Sterling who was then booed throughout, while a flare was thrown onto the pitch near where Maguire celebrated his strike, with reports of alleged monkey chants also heard.

The incidents were called “completely unacceptable” afterwards by Southgate.

England started with 10 of the team who took to the field at Wembley against Italy with Bukayo Saka dropping to the bench and Jack Grealish starting on the left wing.

Hungary, buoyed by encouraging performances at Euro 2020 where only a late Germany equaliser denied them passage to the knockout stage, were seeking their third Group I win in a row.

Hungary, who last qualified for the World Cup in 1986, play Albania away on Sunday and Andorra in Budapest next week.