England's Sam Curran ruled out of T20 World Cup

England's Sam Curran ruled out of T20 World CupWednesday, October 06, 2021
|
LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — All-rounder Sam Curran will miss the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup with a back injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board said yesterday.
Curran noticed the problem after playing for Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.
Scans revealed the Surrey left-hander's injury and he will fly home for further tests and a full review with England's medical team.
With the injury expected to sideline him for several weeks, Curran's brother, Tom, has been called into England's squad to replace the 23-year-old.
Surrey's Reece Topley has been added as a travelling reserve and will join the England party in due course.
England players and management not at the IPL arrived at their Muscat base on Tuesday ahead of the T20 World Cup campaign.
They face warm-up matches against India and New Zealand before kicking off their tournament against champions West Indies on October 23.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login