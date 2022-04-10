English-born Bailey-Gayle says grandma's influence drives her to Reggae Girlz

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands — To understand why Paige Bailey-Gayle is so excited and inspired to enjoy a long and fruitful career in the senior Reggae Girlz set-up, you would have to hear her profess love for her grandparents.

At 20 years old Bailey-Gayle, who represented England at the youth level, is enjoying the life many players aspire towards — playing professionally in one of the world's top leagues, the Women's Super League (WSL), for Leicester City.

But things didn't fall in place until the English-born player switched allegiance to Jamaica, the land of her grandparents' birth.

“My grandma used to live with me and I liked the lifestyle that she said she had, and I just wanted to get in touch with my roots on the Jamaican side and carry on in her honour. So that's why I chose Jamaica — to make my family proud,” Bailey-Gayle told the Jamaica Observer.

For Bailey-Gayle, playing an instrumental role in the Girlz' bid for a second-consecutive qualification to the Fifa Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year is the obvious pinnacle of her ambitions to honour her grandparents, particularly those she lost.

“I'm very young in the game, but I've done more than I thought I could at this age. Obviously, playing for Jamaica and playing at a high level in England is a massive thing but the World Cup is the highest of the highest in my career, so obviously going to the World Cup would be amazing,” Bailey-Gayle said.

“It doesn't happen for everybody in their careers, so hopefully it will happen for me so young and so early in my career. It would also be a proud moment for me and family, both here and those who are looking down on us, for me to make it to the highest of the highest in women's football,” she added.

The lively forward, who first joined the Reggae Girlz for the friendlies against Cost Rica last year, has so far netted nine goals in 29 appearances for her club, but is hoping for even more success on the international stage.

She was set to earn her first official cap in the penultimate first phase World Cup qualifying contest against Cayman Islands on Saturday, and is also expected to parade her skills for the first time on Jamaican soil in the Group C decider against Dominican Republic at Sabina Park on Tuesday.

“I'm really looking forward to it, obviously. It's a different kind of opponent and a different challenge, I am a bit nervous — first cap — but more excited than anything to get going in my role, and I just hope that there is many more caps to come.

“I back everyone here, the players and coaches, and I hope we can put a good performance in and win the games but let's focus on this game first and then the one in Jamaica. But I am very confident that we will be at the championship in July,” she declared.

Should the Girlz go on to top Group C, which they are highly expected to, July is when they will rub shoulders with the top-ranked United States and Canada, among others, in Mexico to put in their final challenge for a World Cup spot.

“It will be like a dream come true to play against players at that level at that high standard, but I feel that we as a team have to rise to the occasion if we want to beat those teams and qualify for the World Cup regularly. So I am excited to play against teams like Canada, US and Mexico, who are among the top-ranked teams in the world, and I feel like we will be up there with them soon,” Bailey-Gayle stated.

That said, the fleet-footed Bailey-Gayle also welcomed the opportunity to rub shoulders with the likes of Khadija “Bunny” Shaw and Drew Spence, who ply their trade for Manchester City and Chelsea, respectively.

“Playing against them can be annoying because obviously they are world-class players, but playing with them in the national team is really good,” Bailey-Gayle noted.

“Obviously Drew has a lot of experience at Chelsea and Bunny has played at high level in France and she is now at City, so playing with them is helping me in my game and hopefully, I can teach them something as well, being alot younger in the game,” she ended.