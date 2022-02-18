Eric Barrett Jr honoured at Camperdown Classic

Eric Barrett Jr started high school at St George's College (STGC) but later switched to Camperdown High, where he distinguished himself as a sprinter at what would come to be known as the Sprint Factory.

While at STGC during the 1960s, when track and field was going through a transition in Jamaica, from grass tracks and the imperial measurement system to synthetic tracks and metrics, Barrett set a record in the 100 yards and 100m in every class at Champs, such was the early sprinting prowess of the young man.

At STGC he broke Donald Quarrie's Class Two record in the 100 yards and then ended up at the school of the Jamaican track and field icon. That record was never broken again, as it was the last year that the 100 yards was run at Champs.

Then in 1970 he transferred to Camperdown where in addition to track and field, he made an impact on the popular Manning Cup.

In Class One, Barrett broke the 100m record in the heats and anchored Camperdown to gold in the 4x400m in a new record time. He continued breaking records in 1971 in the 4x100m, which saw him selected to Jamaica's CAC Games team.

His legend grew even further when he anchored the country to gold at those Games while still at student at Camperdown, as Jamaica beat the mighty USA in the final.

Since retiring from the sport he has coached at Camperdown and spent most of his life in media. Barrett continues to serve Camperdown as a member of the organising committee of the Camperdown Classic.

In accepting his award, Barrett thanked the committee for the recognition for his contributions to the institution.

“I am extremely honoured to be recognised as this year's Camperdown Classic Honouree. I am very grateful for the recognition as an athlete that represented Camperdown High school and Jamaica while still at Camperdown.

“Special thanks to the Camperdown organising committee for considering me for this award.”

In thanking the legendary coach at the Sprint Factory, Glen Mills, for helping him to hone his skills as an athlete and then as a coach, Barrett spoke of one of the main highlights of the Camperdown High track and field programme.

“In 1972 Camperdown came second in Boys' Champs, a great feat for a small school with less than 300 boys at the time,” he said.

— Dwayne Richards