Escape Triathlon to help athletes loosen up ahead of National Champs

With the Jamaica Triathlon Association's (JTA) National Championship schedule set for next week Saturday, a number of the country's top athletes are expected to grace the second Escape Triathlon as a build-up to the main event.

The event, which was first launched in 2019, makes its return to the sporting calendar on Sunday after a one-year break much to the delight of organiser Franz McKnight.

A director in the recently appointed JTA administration, McKnight said the idea of the Escape Triathlon came to life as he believed the local calendar was lacking in events to keep athletes engaged.

“A part from Jakes Triathlon, I realised not many is happening in Jamaica so we came together, my wife and myself and my brother and planned to stage one in Jamaica on the north coast. We just wanted to have another event on the race calendar,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Though tempering expectations about what will transpire at the event to be hosted by Couples San Souci, McKnight said this year's edition is already gearing up to be bigger than the inaugural staging.

“We have numerous interested participants, but as you know the final numbers will come later in the week, but we are hoping to get about 20 to 25 participants. The National Championships is around the corner but it is more age group related, this is an 18 and over event so we will have a few in the open event,” McKnight shared.

“It's very hard to anticipate anything but once we have a little bit of growth then we can't complain and its already bigger in terms of the number of participants in 2019 so that's good,” he added.

This year's event includes the individual category which is a 600-metre swim, 20K ride and a 5K run, as well as the Triathlon relay, comprising the same distant for each discipline. The Aquathlon includes a 300m swim and a 2.5k run.

Entry fees are $3,000 for individual events and $6,000 for the relay, while those with accommodations at Couples San Souci will only pay a mere $500.

“Couples is a premier location and we would really like to thank them for hosting, I think the event is going to be really well done because they are taking apart and their beach is going to be a really good location for the swim,” McKnight said.

Meanwhile, Pierre Battaglia, general manager of Couples San Souci, is also pleased about hosting the event as part of their sports tourism drive.

“St Mary needs some events like this, it needs some excitement. We have been suffering from this COVID, people have been enclosed and in lockdown so it's good that we are able to do this because we are outside, all the athletes are vaccinated, which is a requirement and so I think it is going to be great,” Battaglia said.

“It is an event that we want to make a staple on the calendar and, of course, to expand to international athletes. If this event works out and people like it then it is something that we would have every year and expand it to a professional triathlon,” he added.

With events such as charity golf tournaments, junior tennis tournaments, and the recent Open Water swim for the Sanctuary, under their belt, Battaglia stressed the importance of sports to the economy.

“The sports overall helps all the time. Look at what is happening in England, the people couldn't wait to get back in the stadium, so you can imagine our athletes here who have not been able to do that.

“The other day Jamaica was playing World Cup qualifiers in an empty stadium and they are losing a lot from that. So for us, we are going to try to open up a little bit more where sports are concerned,” he noted.

“We have been supportive of sports over the years, whatever it is, whether is a football competition of something else. We have been hosting a lot of sports celebrities and we like playing our part in sports tourism,” Battaglia ended.