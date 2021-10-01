Ex-officials in 'bout manipulation' of Rio Olympics boxing — report

Ex-officials in 'bout manipulation' of Rio Olympics boxing — reportFriday, October 01, 2021
|
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AFP) — More than 10 boxing matches at the 2016 Rio Olympics were likely corrupted by officials involved in manipulating bouts for money, according to a report by an independent investigation released yesterday.
“A system for the manipulation of bouts by officials existed at Rio,” said a report by a team led by Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren.
“The seeds of this were sown years before starting from at least the Olympic Games of the 21st century through the events around 2011 and London 2012.”
The report added, however, that investigators had not been able to ascertain the exact number of tarnished fights, although it could be as high as 11.
“AIBA has had a long history of match manipulation and corruption,” the report said.
Ching-Kuo Wu, then-president of the International Boxing Association (AIBA), and then-executive director Karim Bouzidi had been complicit in allowing the corruption to happen, it added.
The report pointed fingers at neither boxers nor their entourages, instead unveiling a vast network of “bout manipulation” involving “compliant and complicit” referees and judges acting under “a culture of fear, intimidation and obedience” created by AIBA.
Taiwan's Wu and Frenchman Bouzidi were, McLaren said, “key actors in organising the field of play to allow the manipulation to flourish”.
In response to the McLaren report, AIBA said it had “noted the findings regarding the Rio 2016 boxing tournament with concern and confirmed that extensive reforms have been implemented to ensure sporting integrity at current AIBA competitions”.
“AIBA hired Professor McLaren because we have nothing to hide,” said AIBA President Umar Kremlev.
“We will work to incorporate any helpful recommendations that are made.
“We will also take legal advice with regard to what action is possible against those found to have participated in any manipulation.
“There should be no place in the AIBA family for anyone who has fixed a fight.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login