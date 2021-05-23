Excelsior's little giant

THERE are always athletes who fly under the radar and miss the headlines at major championships, athletes who perform heroic feats and deserve some amount of attention, even if they don't win gold medals and get to stand atop the podium.

Shamar Coke of Excelsior High is one such individual. Standing at a mere 5'3”, Coke could be seen at the development meets leading up to the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships battling away with specialist pole vaulters.

Despite not winning at any of the meets, Coke kept going regardless of being the smallest of the competitors, week after week, as he prepared for Champs.

He then began his quest for a medal on the second day of the championships in the most gruelling event of them all, the decathlon.

The multidiscipline event sees the boys compete in 10 activities over two consecutive days in the hunt for medals and points for their schools. And just as it was at the pole vault event at the development meets, Coke was the smallest athlete in the decathlon at Champs.

Undaunted and unperturbed, Coke lined up at the start of each event over the two days, giving it all that he had without winning any of the events, until it was time for the pole vault.

One the second day of the decathlon, in the mid-afternoon heat, Coke had his moment in the sun.

He entered the pole vault at 2.90m, cleared that height and did so again at 3.0m, while passing at all the other heights as the rest of competitors all fell out of contention. When he re-entered at 3.30m, the second-place athlete in the pole vault and eventual gold medallist, Javain Johnson of Kingston College, had already completed his participation in that discipline.

Knowing that he had to score as many points as possible in his pet event, Coke first achieved a new personal best when he cleared 3.30m — and kept soaring through the sky like the “eagle” that he is, eventually topping out at 3.60m to haul himself from eighth place and into medal contention.

“I was confident going into the pole vault. I knew I was in eighth place and I knew I had to score a lot of points in the pole vault to bring myself back in the game,” he said.

“So, I went out there and did what coach said. I got a personal best of 3.60m. I almost had 3.70m but I got what I go out there to get and eventually it took me into medal contention,” Coke continued.

But it wasn't all fun and games during the decathlon as there was a time when doubt crept in and it took the words of his coach, David Riley, to keep him going when the chips were down.

“At one point I felt like to give up but coach said, 'You are at fourth position, don't let the Wolmer's guy beat you —and I did what he said... I didn't let him beat me and I came out with a medal, and I am grateful,” said a smiling Coke.

When asked about winning a bronze medal, his first-ever medal at Champs, Coke had only a few words.

“I feel great, I feel great.”

Coke admitted that the cancellation of Champs last year was devastating for him.

“I didn't feel so good; it really break my spirit. I didn't feel like training. Coach motivated me to train more and he said that I was one of the best athletes in Jamaica in pole vault, so I kept that spirit and listened to what he said and continued training and I came out on top with a medal.”

Coke has hailed Coach Riley as a father figure to the athletes at Excelsior High and dedicated his bronze medal to him.

“He is like a father to everybody. He cares about everybody. He tries his best and he always does what is necessary.

“I dedicate this medal to Coach Riley, for all that he has done for me,” said Coke.

He did participate in the individual pole vault at Champs but his battered and bruised body was unable to cope with the rigours of it, just a day after the decathlon.