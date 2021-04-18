Excessive Force too much in Aston Commack Mem trophy feature

As expected, the improving four-year-old American-bred chestnut colt Excessive Force, in another electrifying run, easily brushed aside rivals to win the $680,000 Aston Commock Memorial Trophy feature at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Trained by many-time champion Philip Feanny and ridden by Linton Steadman, Excessive Force ( Broken Vow–Fevered Kiss) won by an ever-increasing 9 ½ lengths in a time of 1:39.4 for the Restricted Allowance 111/1V event over one mile (1,600m).

Excessive Force was always in a prominent position at the off and after a couple of strides taken the fleet-footed runner surged to the lead leaving the seven-furlong (1,400m) mark. Excessive Force held his gallop well down the backstretch, and although was pressed by Eagle One (Carlos Blake) from five furlongs (1,000m) out, opened up on the field at the top of the lane for an easy win in the end.

Awesome Treasure, under Dane Nelson, came from far behind to get second place ahead of Battle Dancer in third place.

Meanwhile, co-champion Anthony Thomas was the pick among the riders with three winners on the 10-race programme. Thomas won aboard Markofaprince in the fourth race for trainer Gregory Forsyth and Ianzha Links and Miniature Man in the fifth and ninth races, respectively, for trainer Jason DaCosta.

Co-champion Nelson had two winners in Latapy for trainer Johnny Wilmot in the second race and Iamacitizen for trainer Patrick Lynch in the seventh race.

Racing continues tomorrow with an eight-race programme. No trophy race is on off, but an Overnight Allowance event takes the spotlight as foreigners Sparkle Diamond and Sir Alton are down to compete over five furlongs straight. First race is at 12:40 pm.

— Ruddy Allen