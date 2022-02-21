Excessive Force too much for field in Department Trophy feature

EXCESSIVE Force —the Philip Feanny-conditioned five-year-old, American-bred chestnut horse — kept a straight course in deep stretch and easily brushed aside rivals in the $1.05-m Facilities Department Trophy feature at Caymanas Park on Saturday.

Excessive Force has the habit of going wide on the turns but with the visors taken off the Broken Vow–Fevered Kiss offspring got a perfect turn on the lead entering the straight, and that was basically it.

With Linton Steadman in the saddle Excessive Force ran out an easy 3 ¾ lengths winner in the three-year-old and upward Overnight Allowance contest over nine and a half furlongs (1,900m).

Excessive Force broke sharp at the start of the event in a tight grouping with Big Jule (Omar Walker) and Curlin's Affair (Robert Halledeen) as they chased the leader Money Monster (Youville Pinnock) going around the clubhouse turn.

Bi g Jule pointed at the runners entering the main track but Money Monster regained the lead passing the six-furlong (1,200m) point ahead of Big Jule, with Excessive Force and Curlin's Affair bubbling behind the top two down the backstretch.

As soon as Big Jule took over at the half-mile (800m) turn Steadman let loose his mount, and Excessive Force joined Big Jule going in the final turn before taking over approaching the distance.

With no issue to straighten up the stretch, Excessive Force turned on the pressure and went on his fifth career win from 20 starts.

Big Jule, who was racing at this level for the first time, ran well for second place as Crimson (Dane Dawkins) came on for third. After splits of 25.3 x 50.2 x 1:15.1 x 1:1:40.0 the final time was recorded at 2:01.4.

It was the second winner on the day for Steadman as he closed the programme with a win aboard Mine That Cat who is bred owned and trained by Carl Anderson.

Also with a double was fellow rider Paul Francis. Francis won aboard Nuclear Emma for trainer Donovan Plummer in the third race and Sweet Majesty for trainer Edward Stanberry in the ninth race.

No trainer had more than one winner.

— Ruddy Allen