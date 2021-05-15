Exciting girls' Class One 800m final looms

Today's Class One girls' 800m final at the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships will be a repeat of the Class Two medal race from two years ago with the top six runners from 2019 lining up for the medals and points.

Edwin Allen High's Jessica McLean, who won the Class Two final in 2019, lead all qualifiers in yesterday's semi-finals, running 2:17.59 minutes.

In 2019, Edwin Allen's Rushana Dwyer won the Class Two race, beating Cherise Cope of Alphansus Davis High, Holmwood Technical's Daniella Deer was third, and her teammate Aliya Johnson fourth; Alesia Douglas of St Jago High was fifth, and McLean of Edwin Allen was sixth.

Edwin Allen will hope Dwyer has fully recovered after she withdrew from the 1500m on Thursday, failing to complete the first round.

Sancia Smith, of St Jago, who qualified with 2:19.39 minutes yesterday, will hope to finish on the podium, while Damali Dobson of Merl Grove High will hope for the same.

Kishay Rowe, of Alphansus Davis High, who won in Class Three in 2019, Jody Ann Mitchell of Holmwood Technical, and Serena Douglas of St Catherine High, are among the qualifiers for the Class Two finals today.

Edwin Allen High's Rickeisha Simms led all qualifiers with 2:12.37 seconds, followed by Mitchell's 2:15.68 minutes, and Rowe with 2:13.33.

The Holmwood Technical pair of Cindy Rose (2:15.72) and Andrene Peart (2:18.49) lead the Class Three qualifiers, while Vere Technical's LaTanya Johnson and Albert Town's Neon Smith are dangerously poised.

— Paul Reid