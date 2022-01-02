Exeter beat Bristol in front of record crowd

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Exeter boosted their chances of an English Premiership play-off place by inflicting a fourth-straight defeat on Bristol with a 19-13 victory in front of a record Sandy Park crowd.

Chiefs's new East Stand development allowed an attendance of 14,100 for the West Country derby, and the majority of those in attendance got the result they wanted.

First-half tries by winger Tom O'Flaherty and lock Jonny Hill, with fly half Joe Simmonds adding one conversion, put them in control of the contest.

A second period lacking in imagination burst into life during the closing minutes when Bristol substitute Henry Purdy claimed a breakaway try that Callum Sheedy converted to cut the gap to two points.

But Exeter dug deep, and when Scotland Captain Stuart Hogg scored late on, Simmonds added the extras to make the game safe.

Bristol finished top of the regular season table last season but remain second bottom with just three wins from 11 games.

Exeter moved up to fifth, within one point of the top four.

Sale also kept their hopes of reaching the play-offs alive with a 26-18 win over Wasps.

A late Wasps try scored by Jimmy Gopperth gave the scoreline a false reflection as Sale stormed into a 26-8 lead after 44 minutes.

Tries from Jean-Luc du Preez, Marland Yarde, Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Ben Curry put the Sharks in command, with the boot of AJ MacGinty adding three conversions.

“I thought we looked a bit tired in the final quarter but the job was pretty much done in that first 60 minutes,” said Sale's Director of Rugby Alex Sanderson.

“I'll have a nice night now but then it's about cracking on again — we've started the year really well.”

Monday's clash between London Irish and Bath has been called off due to a novel coronavirus outbreak among the Bath squad.

“Our priority is the health and safety of everyone involved with Bath Rugby and London Irish so the decision has been made to cancel the match,” said a Premiership Rugby spokesperson.

“We will give the clubs any support they need, and wish everyone affected a full and speedy recovery.”