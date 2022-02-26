'GIBSON' IS BACK

TRACK and field competition in Jamaica will take a massive step back towards normalcy with the return of the Gibson McCook Relays today at National Stadium, which will be the first event of its kind to have fans in the seats since the Carifta Trials in March 2020.

The Gibson McCook Relays, which were cancelled last year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, is the first track and field event that has received approval for fans, and organisers are expecting excitement and the usual top-class competition associated with the event.

The meet, that has had just two cancellations since it started in 1973, will start at 1:00 pm today and will end just after 5:00 pm, with a shortened schedule.

In addition to five relay events — 4x100m, 4x200m, 4x400m, 4x800m and the sprint medley relay — there will also be individual events in long and high jumps, 100m and 400m Open events.

“Fans can expect a generous taste of the traditional excitement of relay running in Jamaica. It's the first step and will inform the way forward,” Professor Rainford Wilks, chairman of the organising committee, told Jamaica Observer on Friday.

All the top high schools and club teams are expected to take part in what is seen as the first major meet of the local calendar. For the girls, Edwin Allen, St Jago, Hydel, Holmwood Technical and Wolmer's High will do battle, while Jamaica College, Kingston College, Calabar High, St Jago and St Elizabeth Technical will spark the boys' competition.

Sprintec, Racers Track Club, Speed Unit — a branch of the MVP Track Club; GC Foster Sports College, The Mico University and a team from St Vincent and the Grenadines — whose athletes are based in Jamaica — are all set to challenge each other over the relays.

Saturday will be a test run for next month's staging of the ISSA Grace/Kennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships set for April 4-9, and the 49th Carifta Games a week later.

There will be a number of changes to the Gibson McCook Relays schedule, specifically the track event which will be run as timed finals, moving away from the usual heats and finals, and will start at 1:00 pm — four hours after the usual 9:00 am start and which will end almost four hours earlier than usual.

Despite this, Professor Wilks said: “Given the limited number of events, the entries have been quite robust. Forty-five schools have registered, including all the leading ones,” he reported, “There will be finals but no preliminary rounds. Schools are invited based on most recent past performances.”

He said they were confident in their ability to deliver a world-class product, all things considered.

“The organisers are confident that they are as good as anyone else to take on this challenge, and are pressing on despite a less-than-efficient partnership with the government agencies. The limited sponsorship support and gate receipts will be difficult to overcome,” Professor Wilks noted.

He also added they were experiencing some challenges with the system of selling tickets. “The inefficiencies in the ticket sales have been a source of frustration and uncertainty.”

On the track, however, those fans who will get the opportunity to watch the meet live could be in for a treat as the Edwin Allen girls, who swept all seven relays at the Western Relays two weeks ago at G C Foster College of Physical Education and Sport, will have to step up their game against the likes of St Jago and Hydel.

Kingston College won the most relays at the Western Relays but were beaten by Excelsior High in the 4x400m and lost the 4x800m to Jamaica College, who ran a tactically brilliant race to win in 7:36.76 seconds.

Herbert Morrison, with the in form Deandre Daley, could challenge the top Class One teams after winning easily in 41.90 seconds at the JAAA/Puma Development Meet at G C Foster last weekend.