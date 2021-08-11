Farquharson expects boost from first Molynes Utd win

MOLYNES United became the last club to score a win in the Jamaica Premier League this season when they clipped Humble Lions 1-0 at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence last Saturday.

The win moved them up to six points from six games and ninth spot in the 11-team tables. With the win Molynes also condemned Humble Lions to their sixth loss in seven games, which has left them in last place on three points.

With three draws and two losses from their previous five games, the win came at the perfect time for Molynes United.

“We are really happy for the three points. It's our first win and we are working hard for it in training. Week in, week out we come out here and work. We followed the coach's instructions and went out there and performed as best as we could,” said striker Fakibi Farquharson, who was named Man of the Match.

Farquharson, who was recognised for his relentless effort during the 90 plus minutes, was grateful for the award and more importantly, the win.

“I am really grateful for it because I put out 100 per cent and I trained hard. I'm really a hard worker and it paid off today,” he said.

Farquharson said it was important not to get frustrated after his team carved out a number of opportunities late on but failed to test National goalkeeper Dennis Taylor in the Humble Lions goal.

“We weren't frustrated; when the tired legs start to kick in you have to lift yourself because you can't afford to shut off in the 90th minute or the 80th or 70th minute — you just have to keep pushing,” he said.

The win came via a Nicholas Nelson free kick in the 90th minute of play, and Farquharson expects to have a big lift in the dressing room as they chase the faint hope of play-off football.

“It's the first win so it has lifted our confidence, and we just have to keep working hard and pushing and come out here every week and give it our best shot.”

Having had most of their games as early kick-offs, the Walker Cup winner at Hydel High was happy for a later game that ended in the cool of the evening.

“It's really hot out there in the 1:00 pm games but we give thanks that we got a 3:30 pm game and came out and executed well,” Farquharson ended.

— Dwayne Richards