Father Patrick, Patriarch, Duke to battle for SVREL trophy

With distance more suitable for him, the Ian Parsard-conditioned champion sprinter Father Patrick should rebound from his defeat last month and lead home rivals in the $1.5-million Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL) 5th anniversary Trophy feature race at Caymanas Park today.

However, the three-year-old and upward Open Allowance/Graded Stakes contest is expected to be a blistering race going the distance of five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m) as there is a lot of speed present among the seven-horse field. If all the hot steppers live up to expectations, then a tight and exciting finish could be on the horizon.

Father Patrick was voted as the best sprinter among the older horses in 2021 for his exploits on the sprinting scene, winning five races from 12 starts with earnings of $5,252,450. Father Patrick now aged six, as to be expected, is allowing weight all round in this trophy race.

Father Patrick opened the 2022 racing season with a second-placed finish behind Eagle One in the Eileen Cliggott Memorial Trophy over six-and-a-half furlongs (1,300m) on February 5. Then he walked out of his starting gates, and was not able to recover enough to stop Eagle One. If all goes well at the start, Father Patrick, with his ability to lead or to come from off the pace, will be difficult to beat. Dane Dawkins will ride.

Post time for the speedfest, which is positioned as the ninth event on the 10-race card, is scheduled at approximately 4:45 pm, with first post at 12:00 pm.

Bred by Nuclear Wayne out of the Appealing Guy mare Late Appeal, Father Patrick has been well prepared for this race, all cylinders firing as reported from his exercise gallops. On Saturday, February 19, Father Patrick galloped three furlongs (600m) out of the straight in a quick 35.3 seconds. Then, one week later, he cantered from the nine-furlong (1,800m) pole and galloped four furlongs (800m) on the round course in 47.4 seconds.

Duke, Eagle One, and stablemates Patriarch and God of Love all should be in the running for top honours.

Duke is a very consistent run-on sprinter, who will be very suited to a race such as this. Duke finished fourth behind on his seasonal debut behind Eagle One and Father Patrick in the recent Eileen Cliggott Memorial Trophy. Although again facing both Eagle One and Father Patrick, and with much speed present, the race could easily collapse into the lap of Duke. Trainer Gary Subratie has called upon the services of the bustling Dane Nelson to do the riding honours.

Eagle One is the leading earner thus far in 2022, with two wins to his credit. One of his wins came on February 5 in the Eileen Gliggott Memorial Trophy, beating Father Patrick and Nuclear Noon. Eagle One, if he can reproduce that effort, then a winning run is very much on the card. Champion jockey Anthony Thomas has the leg up aboard the Jason DaCosta trainee.

Patriarch is in the best form of his career, and is, without doubt, the fastest horse in the land, especially over the first three furlongs. Patriarch is seeking his fourth win in succession, and January 15 demonstrated his well-being, when winning over six furlongs. This seven-year-old is going to lead and will have to be caught with five-and-a-half furlongs well within his reach. Robert Halledeen remains in the saddle for trainer Fitzgerald Richards.

God of Love has finished in second place in his last three runs, once to Father Patrick and twice to Patriarch. With his recent conquerors Father Patrick and stablemate Patriarch again present, God of Love is still going to be competitive. With a slight pull in the weights, God of Love commands respect. Javaniel Patterson will ride.

Laban and Secret Identity make up the rest of the field.

Laban returns from a rest period of 68 days and immediately faces the top sprinters in the land. Laban has been holding his own in this grade, but he is not up for a winning effort.

Secret Identity has done extremely well to reach this level. While Secret Identity is of significant worth, she cannot secure any votes against this bunch, especially in her first go in this class.

Ones to watch:



Race 1) Classical Orb/Cruella/Ianzha Links

Race 2) Crafty and Ready/Peking Cruz/Unknown Soldier

Race 3) Dodge This Link/BetterBest/Nina Dorada

Race 4) Three Times Lucky/Lazer Light/Milkman

Race 5) Soul Amia/Tocatbetheglory/Little Grovy Thing

Race 6) Anaso/Shesaysyes/Puskas

Race 7) Morimoto/Bugatti/Prince Sanjay

Race 8) Dracary’s/X Y Soul/Jolly’s Dream

Race 9) Father Patrick/Patriarch/Duke

Race 10) Subbie/Sir Puddington/Tradition