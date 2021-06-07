Father Patrick to prove too quick in Lady Geeta

Following the running of the first two Classic events — the 1000 and 2000 Guineas races — which officially signalled the start of the Triple Crown on Saturday, racing fans are still in for a treat as a good-looking field of sprinters lock horns in what should be an explosive battle in the Lady Geeta Trophy feature at Caymanas Park today.

Eight runners are down to contest the three-year-old and upward Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event going six furlongs (1,200m) for a purse of $1.5 million. And, the likes of Duke, trained by Gary Subratie; Eroy, trained by Richard Azan; Father Patrick, trained by Ian Parsard; and Deep Blue Sea, conditioned by Johnny Wilmot are expected to be the front-runners to take home this trophy race.

While recent winner Rojorn di Pilot, as well as Awesome Treasure, Harry's Train, and Double Crown can only hope for a lesser share of the prize on offer as they will be outsprinted in a race such as this.

On paper, five-year-old bay gelding Father Patrick looks like the horse to beat on previous performances but his main rivals have stepped up their game, making this race a very competitive one.

Father Patrick, in the past, had already beaten Duke and Eroy but faces the talented Deep Blue Sea for the very first time. Father Patrick defeated Duke by a length and a quarter on January 16 over this same distance in a time of 1:12.0 minutes and ran Eroy into fourth place when he won a seven-furlong event in 1:24.2 minutes on December 19, 2020.

Father Patrick's last three runs have been disappointing as he finished off the frame in all three races. First he came fifth in the Eileen Cliggott on February 13 over six-and-a-half furlongs (1,300m), then seventh in the Chairman's Trophy on May 20 over seven-and-a-half furlongs (1,500m), and fifth again in an Open Allowance event on May 15 over six-and-a-half furlongs.

However, Father Patrick is well suited by this distance and having worked well on May 31 — cantering out of the nine-furlong (1,800m) chute and galloping five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m) in a smooth 1:07.3 minutes with the last five furlongs (1,000m) done in 1:01.4 minutes — should be fit and ready to lead home rivals.

Father Patrick should benefit well from the apprentice claim, cutting down weight from 59.0kgs (130lb) to 57.0kgs (126lb) as Oshane Nugent returns to the saddle. Nugent was aboard Father Patrick when he won his last two races against Duke and Eroy.

Since his defeat to Father Patrick in January, Duke has improved and has gone on to win two races in eye-catching efforts. On March 6, Duke defeated champion sprinter Patriarch by a length in a quick 1:05.4 minutes over five-and-a-half furlongs (1100 metres). Then on March 30, down the straight, Duke clocked 58.2 seconds while beating Capturemyship by two lengths.

This consistent run-on sprinter should truly enjoy this distance, and despite toting top weight of 58.0kgs (128lb) and breaking from the number one draw, can get up in time for the win. Robert Halledeen will ride.

Eroy was expected to do much better than his ninth-placed finish in the recent Saint Cecelia Cup over six-and-a-half furlongs behind Horse of the Year Nipster. He is still at home here and can turn around his form and prove a lot more competitive. His last three exercise gallops coming into this race have been bullet workouts. Eroy galloped six furlongs in 1:14.2 minutes alongside stable companion Daddy Jones on May 2. One week later on May 9, Eroy galloped five furlongs in 1:01.1 minutes, beating stablemate Laban (1:02.4) and then capped off with 1:08.2 minutes for five-and-a-half furlongs with the last five furlongs in 1:01.2 minutes on May 30, alongside Laban.

Deep Blue Sea steps up here to compete but does so in good nick. On his last run on May 1, Deep Blue Sea made every post a winning one to beat the talented Sparkle Diamond by five-and-a-quarter lengths in a good time of 59.3 seconds going five furlongs round. Deep Blue Sea faces his toughest task to date but from a level break, and whatever happens, this five-year-old bay gelding will have to be caught.

Ones to watch

Race 1) Ridewithemob/Smarty Tradition/Miss Linda Wray

Race 2) Stallwalkin'girl/Sir Puddington/Rack Away

Race 3) Bin Laden/Lion's Den/Buzz Assault

Race 4) Alhamdulillah/Latapy/Biblical Legend

Race 5) Above Hall Links/Sweet N Smart/Kay Boy

Race 6) Fearless Champion/Versatile Vision/My Time Now

Race 7) Don Almighty/Out On A Limb/De Inevitable

Race 8) Father Patrick/Eroy/Deep Blue Sea

Race 9) Vanquisher/Leo/Khai Alexis

Race 10) God of Love/Another Bullet/Universal Boss