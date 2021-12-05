Father Patrick in divine gallop to cop sprint feature

Father Patrick proved that he is still among the best sprinters in the land after producing an electrifying run to upset his more-fancied rivals in the $1.5-million None Such Sprint feature event at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Trained by capable conditioner Ian Parsard, Father Patrick, who went off at odds of 10-1 in the small field of seven runners, discarded rivals in the deep stretch to win the Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event over six furlongs by a length and three quarters. Father Patrick won in an impressive time of 1:11.4 for the distance.

It was a prominent start at the break for Father Patrick, and with a couple of strides taken afterwards, champion apprentice Oshane Nugent put the far-striding gelding to the front at the half mile (800m), ahead of Duke (Robert Halledeen) and stablemate Rojorn Di Pilot (Omar Walker).

Although challenged by Duke approaching the distance, the five-year-old bay gelding Father Patrick found extra in deep stretch and powered home to score his fourth win for the season from 11 starts. Rojorn Di Pilot came on for second place, giving Parsard the exacta with Duke finishing up in third place.

The talented classy filly She's A Wonder again walked out of the starting gates and never recovered as she finished a disappointing fourth as the favourite.

It was the second winner on the 10-race card for Nugent as he earlier booted home the Richards Azan-conditioned Rainsville to victory in the $900,000 Andrew Aguilar Memorial Cup, a native-bred two-year-old maiden special weight event over one mile (1,600m).

Rainsville won by 3 ¼ lengths ahead of stable companions Thirtyonekissess (Youville Pinnock) and Hidden Valley (Anthony Thomas). The final time was 1:43.0.

Meanwhile, trainer Jason DaCosta saddled three winners to increase his lead over two-time defending champion Anthony Nunes in the battle for the 2021 trainers' championship.

DaCosta won with Tomahawk (Anthony Thomas) in the first race, Billy Whizz (Dick Cardenas) in the ninth race, and I Am Fred (Phillip Parchment) in the closing 10th event. Nunes had only one winner in Hecandance (Shane Ellis) in the day's sixth race.

With those winners, DaCosta stretched his lead atop the standing to over $1.4 million with seven race days to go.

Racing continues next weekend with competition on Saturday and Sunday.

— Ruddy Allen