Father Patrick all the way in Eileen Cliggott Memorial Trophy feature

FATHER Patrick , winner of five trophy races last year, seeks additional major silverware when he takes on six rivals in the renewal of the $1.5-m Grade One Eileen Cliggott Memorial Trophy feature call going six and a half furlongs (1,300m) at Caymanas Park today.

The in form six-year-old bay gelding Father Patrick is without a doubt one of the best sprinters in training at present. The Ian Parsard trainee had really hit top form at the back end of last season, winning his last two starts in convincing fashion.

Father Patrick clocked 1:11.4 minutes for six furlongs to win the None Such Sprint on December 4, and then capped off the season with a 1:05.4 clocking for 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) to win the Chris Armond Sprint on December 27.

Father Patrick's other trophy wins last season were in the January 16 St Catherine Cup, June 7 Lady Geeta Trophy, and the July 17 Thoroughbdred Racing Hall of Fame Stakes Trophy.

Despite being saddled with top weight of 57.0kg (126lb) and allowing weight all round to rivals, as the class horse in the line-up Father Patrick is expected to receive strong challenges that could come from American-bred Sparkle Diamond and the ever-consistent Duke.

Nothing much can be said for the remaining four runners — Superluminal, Double Crown, Nuclear Noon and Eagle One — as they are not expected to challenge for top honours. However, Nuclear Noon and Eagle One should play prominent roles in the outcome of the race.

The Eileen Gliggott Memorial Trophy is run in honour of the late great conditioner Eileen Cliggott, an English woman who won 976 races during a period of over 30 years. Cliggott, in addition to training horses, managed a stud farm and was responsible for training and grooming of a number of top-notch riders, including Donovan “Bug” Lindo and Karl Brown.

Cliggott's prominent place in racing history is further guaranteed as she has won some of the game's most prestigious races, including one Derby winner ( Rumpelstiltskin in 1965) and three St Leger winners ( Rumpelstiltskin in 1965, Charlotte Russe in 1970, and Predude in1962).

The three-year-old and upward Open Allowance/Graded Stakes contest, the first major sprint race for the season, is positioned as the seventh event on the 10-race card with a post time of 3:35 pm. First race is at noon.

Father Patrick has trained really well for his seasonal debut, clocking a quick 35.3 seconds for three furlongs (600m) on Sunday, January 30 and one earlier, galloping two furlongs (400m) in a smooth 23.3 seconds.

Father Patrick should have no problem going today's distance and could open his 2022 account with a third win in succession. Oshane Nugent will ride.

Sparkle Diamond, from the barn of champion trainer Anthony Nunes, has not lived up to his early hype, mustering only five wins from 14 career starts. This trophy race is another opportunity for Sparkle Diamond to show his true ability, especially with a pull of 14lb in the weights.

Sparkle Diamond coming into this race has galloped four furlongs (800m) in 49.2 seconds easily on Friday, January 21. Tevin Foster has the leg up.

Duke, trained by leading conditioner Gary Subratie, was very disappointing when finishing down the track in the Chris Armond Sprint behind Father Patrick on December 27. Duke is still at home in present company and can prove equal to the task at hand. Plus, he has been given a rest period of 40 days, which should increase his chances of winning. Dane Dawkins will ride.

