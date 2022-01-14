Favourites STETHS, Edwin Allen among qualifiers for KO semis

DRAX HALL, St Ann — Favourites St Elizabeth Technical High (STETHS) and Edwin Allen were among the four winners who advanced to the semi-finals of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) Ben Francis Knockout competition after wins in Thursday's quarter-finals.

Six-time winners STETHS beat Vere Technical 2-0 in the second game of a double-header at the STETHS Sports Complex, while Edwin Allen eliminated seven-time champions Cornwall College 2-1 at Drax Hall.

Frome Technical and Manchester High were also winners over Christiana High and Munro College, respectively, and advanced to the semi-finals set for next Tuesday at STETHS.

Edwin Allen will face Manchester High in one semi-final game, while Frome and STETHS will meet in the other.

On Thursday, Negus Daley scored in the 30th minute and Michael Jerman in the 56th for STETHS to beat Vere Technical, while at Drax Hall, Edwin Allen were made to work hard for their win over Cornwall College.

Despite dominating the scoring chances, Edwin Allen had to wait until the 44th minute to get the breakthrough when Jaheim Harris fired home from just inside the 18-yard box, low to the left of goalkeeper Jordan Shaw.

Jaheim Thomas made it 2-0 in the 54th minute when he fired home from the left flank, but Edwin Allen failed to press home their advantage and allowed the former winners back in the game.

Dante Escoffery, who was a second-half substitute, pulled one back for Cornwall College in the 89th minute.

Yarek Carnegie scored a double for Manchester High as they beat Christiana High 3-0 at Kirkvine, while Frome Technical advanced with their 1-0 win over Munro College in the first game at STETHS, thanks to a second-half goal from Akeem Kongall.

— Paul Reid