Feel the power

THE National Powerlifting Association of Jamaica (NPAJ) is putting muscle behind a drive to have all their coaches certified, in addition to looking at introducing the sport at the school level.

Also, following the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the University of the West Indies, the NPAJ will be partnering with UTech, through the Caribbean School of Sports Sciences.

Week before last Saturday, several coaches received their certification after completing the NPAJ after completing their Internal Coaches Seminar (ICS) programme at the Mona High School.

NPAJ President Michael Blair said persons can only become national coaches only if they are certified by his organisation through their ICS programme.

“Our Internal Coaches Seminar programme was geared towards creating a culture for our coaches. All coaches coming in this association must go through the ICS programme,” he pointed out.

“It doesn't matter to me what kind of qualification they have, but they must understand our culture that we are creating to ensure that the athletes in the future are properly guided and have a clear understanding of our culture and what we expect of them,” Blair added.

He continued: “We have selected four national coaches, two senior, two junior and we have also appointed an acting technical director for the coaches' programme.”

Meanwhile, Dr Donna-Marie Wynter-Adams, head of Caribbean School of Sports Science, University of Technology, said her organisation was happy to be partnering with the NPAJ.

“We wish to congratulate the National Powerlifting Association of Jamaica on the strides or the lifts that they have made. This young organisation, not yet a year old, has been doing much. I am truly impressed by that,” she noted.

“There are so many things they can do with us in terms of strengthening the association and the coaches might want to get their bachelor's degree. We are into sports science and developing programmes that can suit many coaches to make sure the coaches are at the international level of their colleagues,” said Wynter-Adams.

President of of the Inter-secondary School Sports Association (ISSA) Keith Wellington said he wanted to integrate powerlifting into schools.

“Strength work is an important part of all sporting activities therefore to have a national association that focuses on powerlifting in something that can be integrated into most of our school's programmes,” said Wellington.

“We will be discussing with the powerlifting association how we can work together to have the programmes established,” he added.

— Howard Walker