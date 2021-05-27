FFP multinational virtual Race for Hunger targets one million meals, five homes

Unlike its annual 5K Walk-Run, Food for the Poor (FFP) will stage a multinational virtual Race for Hunger this year to provide one million meals and five homes for needy families across the Caribbean and Latin America.

The virtual run will be held June 1-30 and will see participants from Jamaica, United States and Canada. Participants can register for a fee of US$35 and will have the option of doing a 5K, 10K, half-marathon or marathon or becoming a fund-raiser for the event.

Speaking at the launch on Tuesday, FFP executive Craig Moss Solomon noted that although there were setbacks caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, it was important to host the fund-raiser in order to serve the less fortunate.

“During COVID-19 there has been a constant increase in the need to help and feed those that are unable to provide for themselves. There are many persons who are now struggling, who did not usually come to FFP and ask for help. It is not just the elderly, but a new era of individuals who have lost a certain level of income and are newcomers to the need that we face,” Moss Solomon explained.

“We are hoping to get more countries to grow into this initiative as we go forth...we beg of you to come forward and support us, so we can provide for those in great need,” he added.

Some of the ambassadors for the event include 2013 World Championships men's 100m gold medallist Yohan Blake, dancehall artiste Sean Paul and 2020 Paralympic heroine Sasha-Gaye Thompson.

Marsha Burrell-Rose, marketing manager at FFP, said the virtual run will incorporate a race app, which will allow participants to submit information such as their bib number, track their performance and submit their times online.

“All of that information is sent to our database, so you don't need to enter anything manually, but if you have your own race app, you will get a link to enter all your information. This is a first for FFP and we are all excited,” said Burrell-Rose.

“We are trying to create as many ways possible to make this race fun for you, knowing that every step that you take, you'll be helping a family,” she said.

Registration for the multinational virtual Race for Hunger is now open on the company's website www.foodforthepoorja.org/race.