BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — West Indies white ball captain Kieron Pollard pointed to fielding as the biggest disappointment in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) which the Caribbean side lost to England by one run on Sunday.

Even as he praised lower-order batsmen Akeal Hosein and Romario Shepherd for putting up a fight for the hosts at Kensington Oval, he was not as impressed with the fielders.

West Indies missed Moeen Ali twice, first when he was on six and then again when he had 13 runs on the board. He went on to make 31.

“I guess the biggest disappointment throughout the game today would have been our fielding display. That's the fine line between winning and losing,” Pollard said.

“We gave two chances to Moeen … and he went on to score 30-odd. These things cost us, but having said that I thought that the game finished pretty well so the confidence is high and it augurs well for the next three games in the series. So, tough luck for us tonight. A couple of things to work on and see if we can come back better on Wednesday,” he added.

West Indies slipped to an agonising one-run defeat in the second of five matches in the T20I Betway Series, after winning the opening match the day before.

Asked to chase 172, they were wobbling on 65 for seven in the 12th over before Shepherd and Hosein slammed 44 not out apiece in a record 72-run, ninth-wicket stand, but the hosts fell just short of their target.