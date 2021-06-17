FIFPro asks UEFA why Pavard played on after being 'knocked out'Thursday, June 17, 2021
|
Munich , Germany (AFP) — The global footballers' union FIFPro yesterday asked Union of European Football Association (UEFA) why France defender Benjamin Pavard played on after being “knocked out” during his team's Euro 2020 win over Germany.
Pavard revealed he briefly lost consciousness during the world champions' 1-0 victory on Tuesday, but still managed to finish the game.
“FIFPro is in touch with UEFA to find out why the Concussion Charter was not applied and subsequently Benjamin Pavard was not removed from the field of play,” FIFPro said in a statement on Twitter.
Les Bleus made a winning start at the European Championship as a first-half own goal by Germany defender Mats Hummels separated the sides in Munich.
However, France's Bayern Munich defender Pavard was poleaxed in the second half in a collision with Germany left-back Robin Gosens and needed treatment on the pitch.
“I had quite a shock,” said Pavard. “I was a bit knocked out for 10 to 15 seconds. After that, I felt better.”
The 25-year-old played the full 90 minutes and it remains to be seen whether he features in France's next Group F game against Hungary on Saturday.
“The doctors arrived and they saw he was perfectly aware of the situation and that he was fit,” said France centre-back Raphael Varane.
All 24 teams at the European Championship have signed a “concussion charter” designed to improve the care of players during games.
The charter says that players should be taken immediately off the pitch if suspected of having suffered concussion.
A UEFA spokesman told AFP that European football's governing body was “in contact” with the French football federation about the incident.
Player safety fears are high on the agenda after Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during his country's opening defeat to Finland.
The Inter Milan player is recovering in hospital after his ordeal.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy