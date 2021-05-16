ISSA Boys' and Girls' Champs — Final Boys' Points Standings

Sunday, May 16, 2021

1) Jamaica College 328.50 2) Kingston College 313 3) Calabar High 241.50 4) St Elizabeth Technical 181 5) St Jago High 129 6) Edwin Allen High 76 7) Wolmer's Boys School 68.50 8) Excelsior High 58 9) Vere Technical 23 10) Maggotty High 21 11) Cornwall College 18.50 12) Bellefield High 18 12) Petersfield High 18 14) Holmwood Technical 13 14) Clarendon College 13 16) Ferncourt High 10 16) Campion College 10 18) St George's College 7 18) Rusea's High 7 20) Camperdown High 6 20) Hydel High 6 22) St Mary's College 5 22) Muschett High 5 22) St Catherine High 5 25) Titchfield High 4 25) Port Antonio High 4 27) Rhodes Hall High 3 27) Foga Road High 3 29) St Mary High 2 29) Lacovia High 2 31) Oberlin High 1 31) Herbert Morrison Technica 1

