ISSA Boys' and Girls' Champs — Final Boys' Points Standings

ISSA Boys' and Girls' Champs — Final Boys' Points StandingsSunday, May 16, 2021
1) Jamaica College 328.50
2) Kingston College 313
3) Calabar High 241.50
4) St Elizabeth Technical 181
5) St Jago High 129
6) Edwin Allen High 76
7) Wolmer's Boys School 68.50
8) Excelsior High 58
9) Vere Technical 23
10) Maggotty High 21
11) Cornwall College 18.50
12) Bellefield High 18
12) Petersfield High 18
14) Holmwood Technical 13
14) Clarendon College 13
16) Ferncourt High 10
16) Campion College 10
18) St George's College 7
18) Rusea's High 7
20) Camperdown High 6
20) Hydel High 6
22) St Mary's College 5
22) Muschett High 5
22) St Catherine High 5
25) Titchfield High 4
25) Port Antonio High 4
27) Rhodes Hall High 3
27) Foga Road High 3
29) St Mary High 2
29) Lacovia High 2
31) Oberlin High 1
31) Herbert Morrison Technica 1
