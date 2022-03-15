Final-day flurry as Carifta Trials end with a bang

THE final day of the Carifta Trials to determine the athletes who will represent Jamaica at the Under-20 and Under-17 levels at the 49th staging of the Carifta Games here in Kingston, ended with a bang.

A number of athletes expected to stand out at the games next month put on some outstanding performances and showed fans that they would be in for a treat, one month away from the Games.

In the field events Jaydon Hibbert, who won the silver medal in the triple jump at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, continued to have an outstanding season when he leapt to two more personal bests in only two jumps on Sunday.

On his first attempt Hibbert jumped 16.40m (+1.5m/s) and then on his second and final attempt he wrote his name into the history books, becoming the second-best Jamaican junior, behind James Beckford, with (+0.6m/s).

The impressive Christopher Young of Edwin Allen High, who won the discus on Saturday, was the only athlete to go beyond the 60m mark in the Under-20 Boys' javelin throw, getting beyond the distance three times and winning with a best of 61.99m.

While the boys impressed in the field, both the girls and boys sizzled on the track.

Deandra Harris of Spot Valley High ran away from the field to win the Under-17 Girls' 400m hurdles final in 1:01.78, while Jordan Mowatt of Kingston College (KC) obliged in the boys' equivalent with 52.53s to win.

In the Under-20 girls' final, Safhia Hinds of St Jago High left the field for dead as she cruised to victory in 58.06.

The boys' Under-20 final produced the real drama in the one-lap hurdles event. Ranked outsider, Rayon Campbell of KC upstaged race favourite Roshawn Clarke of Camperdown High to win with a new personal best 49.52. Clarke was second in 49.85 while Antonio Forbes of KC was third, also in a new personal best of 50.48s.

Brianna Lyston of Hydel High kept the buzz going inside the stadium when she joined the 'sub-23 club' with a sparkling 22.66s to win the 200m Girls' Under-20 final ahead of her teammate Alana Reid who was second in 23.29s.

Edwin Allen's Bryan Levell overcame the disappointment of not winning the 100m Saturday night by grabbing the Under-20 Boys' 200m final in 20.53s, running into a negative headwind of -1.2m/s. Sandrey Davison, who missed out on the 100m, also overcame his disappointment with a second-place finish in 20.90. Adrian Kerr of KC was third but credited with the same time as Davison.

Rushana Dwyer of Edwin Allen showed a return to form with an impressive run from the front to win the Under 20 Girls' 800m final in 2:09.31.

The most impressive half-mile race however came from Jamaica College Captain J'Voughnn Blake who streaked to 1:47.62 as he decimated the field in a manner similar to his win in the 1500m final on Friday night.

The sprint hurdles finals brought the Carifta Trials to a close and Western Champion Alexis James of Petersfield High upstaged the Hydel pair of Oneka Wilson and Kerrica Hill to win the Under-20 Girls' 100m final in 13.16s. Wilson was second in 13.22s while Hill was third in 13.25s.

Jahvel Granville of St Jago High in 13.65s led his teammate Demario Prince in 13.77s to a 1-2 finish in the Boys' 110m hurdles Under-20 final to bring the show to a close. Shamer Blake of St Elizabeth Technical High in was third in 13.91s.