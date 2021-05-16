ISSA Boys' and Girls' Champs — Final Girls' Points Standings

Sunday, May 16, 2021

1) Edwin Allen High 340 2) St. Jago High 309.50 3) Hydel High 301.50 4) Holmwood Technical 160.50 5) Vere Technical 128 6) St. Catherine High 75 7) Rusea's High 70 8) Wolmer's Girls 57 9) Excelsior High 42.50 10) Clarendon College 40 11) St. Elizabeth Technical 30 12) St. Mary High 24 13) Manchester High 21.50 14) The Queen's School 20 15) Alpha Academy 19.50 16) Merl Grove High 13.50 17) Camperdown High 13 17) Alphansus Davis High 13 19) Mount Alvernia High 12 20) Ferncourt High 9 21) Rhodes Hall High 8 21) Immaculate Conception 8 23) Glengoffe High 7 23) Herbert Morrison 7 25) St. Andrew High 6.50 26) Maggotty High 5 26) Dinthill Technical 5 26) Petersfield High 5 26) Steer Town Academy 5 26) Albert Town High 5 31) Port Antonio High 4 31) Campion College 4 31) Lacovia High 4

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT