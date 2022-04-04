Finalists to be decided in ISSA U-19 basketball

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Holland High hold the edge over St James High with both teams vying for second place in the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/Western Conference b oys' Under-19 basketball as the first round ends with two rescheduled games today.

Holland High will face Cornwall College at Cornwall College, while St James High will be up against York Castle in Browns Town, St Ann. Both games are set to start at 2:00 pm.

Holland High and St James are locked on 11 points for second place. Holland High are ahead based on the rules, with points differential in head-to-head games between the teams the tie-breaker.

The team that finishes second will advance to the final to face defending champions Herbert Morrison Technical, who won all eight games in the first round and are on 16 points.

The top two teams in the conference will also advance to the national play-offs to be held later this month.

Holland High, who got off to a slow start, losing their first two games of the season, moved into second place on Friday after a beating hosts York Castle High 84-40 in a rescheduled game.

National Under-17 players Flawless Travers, who had a triple-double, and Tyrees Williams, who had a double-double, led the Holland High charge, as they edged past St James High for the valuable second place.

York Castle, who have won just once this season, led 16-15 after the first quarter, but Holland High took over in the second quarter, and were ahead 36-21 at half-time. They led 62-27 after the third quarter and they rolled to the fourth win of the season.

Travers led all scorers with 39 points and had 11 rebounds and 15 steals. Williams scored 26 points and had 10 rebounds along with eight steals.

Ray-Jay Dixon had 11 rebounds for Holland High, Shamar Keane had 12 assists and Tawayne McKenzie had 15 steals.

Lennon Richards scored 17 points for York Castle and Ajon Brown scored 11 points.

— Paul A Reid