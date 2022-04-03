Finding that 'good place' in Jamaica's football development

People need a good place in sports to develop and remain competitive for life.

Creating and maintaining a good place in sports is the first of three main components needed to create quality sports, according to Panam Sports and Sports for life Canada in 2021.

The other two components within the long-term athlete development (LTAD) model are good people and good programme. Come with me as I tackle the issue of creating quality football in Jamaica.

A good place comprises of physical and non-physical dimensions.

Some of the elements of a good non-physical place include, welcoming, safe, inclusive, holistic, fun, fair, fosters gender equality and where safeguarding protocols are adhered to.

A good physical place alludes to quality infrastructure, safe equipment and surroundings that will promote growth and development.

A good place is important as it attracts a diverse range of football players from different socio-economic backgrounds. This further allows for a larger pool of talent and support needed.

A good place is also a safe place, and in Jamaica where there is a high level of crime and violence we need a good place that will not be a microcosm of the society but engender positive change. A good place is essential because of the greater awareness on mental health.

As such, it is important to ensure that good places in football promotes sustenance and emotional and psychological health. A good place can be anywhere once it includes the three components of quality in sports based on the LATD model.

It would be remiss of me to overlook the fact that footballers have been performing at a high level in environments that are contrary to the good place model.

However, it does not mean we cannot improve to develop a good place for the talent in football to build a solid foundation and achieve along the podium pathway.

Creating quality in football is not an instantaneous thing, it's a process which will require all hands on deck. Essential to this process will be good leadership where egos are put aside, removal of the resistance to change, a proper business model, education, collaboration with non-governmental organisations (NGOs), the inclusion of women in club administration, systematic governance, and a long-term development model that encourages past players to return as support staff or in a leadership role.

As we embark on a journey to revamp and improve the quality of football in Jamaica, a good place is the best place to start. Join me next week as we delve into the importance of good programmes.

Editor's note: Miguel Coley is former assiatant coach for Jamaica's senior men's football team and former head coach at Jamaica College. He currently serves as assistant coach at Qatari top-flight club Umm Salal SC.