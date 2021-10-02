Finlayson looking to make it third time lucky in JPL final

Waterhouse Football Club will line-up in the final of the Jamaica Premier League for the third time in a row, desperate to make it a third time lucky.

Their Captain Nicholy Finlayson knows what if feels like to be on the wrong side of the result twice in a final and is hoping to make it a third time lucky.

They will face Cavalier Football Club in the final and will be treating the game and their opponents with the respect that they deserve.

“Every game is a challenge and we look forward to playing every team. We don't take any opponent lightly.

“When you reach to the final, any opponent is really tough. It doesn't matter who you play, you know the opponent in the final is going to be a tough game.”

Waterhouse had their struggles early on in the season, where they drew a number of games, but the 35-year-old explained the preparation methods at his club.

“At Waterhouse we don't prepare for the early part of the season, we prepare for games like this, games like semi-finals and final, when it's going to be tough. We prepare in training and we know what we are going to withstand. It's all about the pressure of the game and the players just step up to the occasion.”

The man who has been a rock at the heart of the defence for a decade at the Drewsland-based club is hoping to get over the line this year.

“Three straight final the club has been in and me also as a player, so we just have to go all out and give it our best shot and hope we win the title this time around.”

Finlayson thinks that this unit is probably the most balanced team they have had going into a premier league final.

“We think the team is a well-rounded team now. We play as a team, it's a good unit, a young bunch mixed with senior players and we just put in a team effort. The team sheet is what is going to bring us to the end.”

On both occasions Waterhouse lost in the final they played against Portmore United. This year it will be different opponents, but it means very little to Finlayson.

“It doesn't matter which team, we just know that we have to play our best game any team we play.”

For the man who hails from western Jamaica but has made the east his home, winning the final this year would be everything.

“It would mean a lot to me, this year probably being my last season, so it would mean a lot to me. It would be a joy for to me to win this trophy for the club and myself and my family back home as well. So it's really a joy for me to be in the final and to try to win it for my team.”

Having seen his team denied another opportunity when the league was aborted last season while they stood top of the league, the former Reggae Boy, who has hinted at retirement at the end of this season, will feel that this is his last opportunity to get his hands on the trophy as a player.

— Dwayne Richards