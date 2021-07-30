So far, so good

TOKYO, Japan — Jamaica's terrific trio of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson Herah and Shericka Jackson is expected to enter the medals table tomorrow at the completion of the women's 100m final, which is set to close out day two of athletics action for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games at 9.50 pm here inside the Olympic Stadium.

And the mixed 4x400m relay quartet could also impose itself on the medals tally as the final of that event is slated to be run 15 minutes prior to the women's 100m showdown.

But before Fraser-Pryce, the two-time Olympic gold medallist who is seeking an unprecedented third gold medal in the event, Thompson Herah, who is seeking to successfully retain her title won at the Rio Games, and rising star Jackson can be assured of medal consideration, they will have to successfully navigate the three semi-finals starting at 7:15 pm here.

Today's schedule begins with round one of the women's 400m hurdles in which Leah Nugent, Janieve Russell and Ronda Whyte are Jamaica's representatives.

There will be five heats starting at 9:00 in the morning session. The world record is 51.90 seconds set by Sydney McLaughin of the US in Eugene earlier this summer, while Jamaica's Melaine Walker has the Olympic record of 52.64 seconds posted at the Beijing Games in 2008.

At 9:30 Shadae Lawrence takes to the field for the women's discus throw qualification, with Group A competing then, and Group B at 10.55.

The world record is 76.80m set by Germany's Gabriele Reinsch in Neubrandenburg in 1988, with the Olympic record set by another German, Martina Hellmann at the Seoul Games in 1988.

Round one of the women's 100m hurdles will be up next for Jamaica, with five heats down for consideration. Britany Anderson, Megan Tapper and Yanique Thompson are Jamaica's flag bearers in an event which has 12.20 seconds as the world record set by Kendra Harrison of the US in 2016.

Sally Pearson of Australia holds the Olympic record of 12.35 seconds at the London Games in 2012.

The preliminary round of the men's 100m closes out the morning session, starting at 11.35 am.

Tajay Gayle, the reigning World Championships gold medallist, and Carey McLeod will get into action at the start of the second session at 7:10 pm in the long jump qualification, Groups A and B.

The world record is 8.95m set by American Mike Powell here in Tokyo in 1991, while Bob Beamon's 8.90m at the Mexico City Olympics in 1968 still stands as the Games record.

It will be interesting to see how McLeod performs having had his schedule disrupted by a positive COVID-19 test result which delayed his arrival here in Tokyo. He arrived at the athletes' village just a few days ago.

Meanwhile, the first round of the men's 100m is set for a 7:45 pm start. Seven heats are down for consideration with Yohan Blake, Oblique Seville and Tyquendo Tracey flying the Jamaican flag in an event that has looked much different since the retirement of the great Usain Bolt in 2017.

Bolt had dominated the event, winning each final from Beijing in 2008 to Rio in 2016, including London in 2012.

His 9.58 seconds in Berlin in 2009 and 9.63 seconds in London remain the World and Olympic records, respectively.

And Natoya Goule could inch close to a shot at winning an Olympic Games medal when she contests the 800m semi-finals, assuming she had advanced from yesterday's heat two of the first-round qualification. That event is set for 8:50 pm here.

But all eyes will be on the women's 100m final, and what an event it promises to be – especially for Jamaicans with their triple threat of outstanding ladies.